ZRP dispels curfew rumours on social media

Crime Reporter

Police have dismissed as false reports circulating on social media that there was going to be a curfew and disturbances in the country.

The police have since warned individuals and groups who are peddling falsehoods bent on causing alarm and panic that they will be arrested.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi assured the public that the situation in the country was normal and peaceful.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the nation that the security situation in the country is normal and peaceful. Police officers are conducting motorised and foot patrols in Central Business Districts, residential, industrial, and other areas in order to maintain law and order. “Therefore, the safety and security of Zimbabweans and visitors is certainly guaranteed. The Zimbabwe Republic Police dispels reports of a curfew or any form of disturbance in the country as peddled by some individuals and groups on social media,” he said.

He also dismissed earlier reports that police had blocked certain roads in and around the city as false.

“The police dismisses false reports claiming that certain roads in Harare are blocked by law enforcement agents. The public should feel free to conduct normal day-to-day activities not only in Harare but throughout the country. The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns individuals and groups who are peddling falsehoods bend on causing alarm and panic among the public that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said police deployments and presence in communities and Central Business Districts will continue throughout the country during the post-election period and beyond.