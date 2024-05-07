Schools ready to open for second term

Parents and guardians see their children off near Harare Magistrates Court yesterday as the learners departed for various schools. – Picture: Charles Muchakagara

Herald Reporters

Schools are ready to open today for the second term, following the guidelines of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, with no issues reported, president of the National Association for Primary School Heads Mr Kufakunesu Rupere said in an interview yesterday.

“There are no problems and we are ready for reopening. There are no issues that have been reported. We urge all parents and guardians to bring learners on time so that they start with others on the same day,” said Mr Rupere.

In Harare, the usual pick up points were busy yesterday with buses ferrying boarders to their schools.

A Form One learner at Tafira High School in Murombedzi, Tino Mukwakwa said: “I am excited about going to school. This term I really want to work extra hard and better my performance from last term. I love Accounts, Science and English classes and I want to excel in all three.

“I am grateful to have been given this opportunity to go back to school. I appreciate the efforts my parents have made.”

Terrence Magomelo, a Form Two learner at Dendera High School in Kotwa was also elated to be going back to school.

“l am happy about the sacrifices my family made to raise my fees. I want to work hard to make my parents proud.”

Some parents were not very happy about the busy atmosphere at the pick up points, where transport operators took advantage of the situation to charge exorbitant bus fares.

Ms Loveness Mungoshi complained that, “the drivers are really taking their time and it’s stressing, I should be back at work but, here I am, he is telling me he is parked further down. How do I move through with so much luggage?”

Mr Yakobe Nickson also had challenges with the busy schedule. “I had to park along Gamal Abdel Nasser Road and manoeuvre through with luggage all the way down to Rekai Tangwena. If only they could be designated time slots for buses and schools to pick up children at least this would be controlled,” said Mr Nickson.

Those who sell uniforms were not happy that some schools were directing parents to designated retailers and suppliers of uniforms. This goes against a Government directive that parents can buy from wherever they want, as long as the uniforms meet the standards.

Ms Mejury Mazikana said: “We are seeing a decrease in customers all the time. It would have been better if the schools had contracted us to make uniforms. My target market is primarily in rural areas. In urban areas, most schools supply their own uniforms and do not permit externally sourced ones.”

A parent, whose son is enrolled at Eden Adventist Primary School, said uniforms from outside sources were not permitted.

“The problem is that the uniforms are not affordable. A uniform that costs $7 in town is priced at about $25 at the school. If they insist on selling everything, the least they could do is make the prices more reasonable,” said the parent.