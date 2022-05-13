ZRP bans the use of spikes

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has with immediate effect banned the use of handheld spikes by police officers enforcing traffic regulations countrywide following an outcry by members of the public.

Any member of the force who defies this directive will be arrested and face both criminal and stern disciplinary action.

This comes as police officers have been blamed for causing accidents in which people have been killed while others seriously injured after they allegedly threw spikes on moving vehicles they would be trying to stop.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments in a statement.

“The Commissioner-General of Police (Godwin Matanga) has noted with concern allegations that some police officers are using handheld spikes whilst trying to stop some errant motorists from evading police checkpoints and general enforcement of road rules and regulations in the country.

“These allegations have resulted in varied views from the public including parliamentarians.

“In this regard, the Commissioner-General of Police has, with immediate effect banned the use of handheld spikes by any police officers whilst performing traffic enforcement duties throughout the country. Any police officer who will defy this directive will be arrested and face both criminal and stern disciplinary action. No police officer will be allowed to move around whilst openly holding or carrying spikes under the guise of traffic enforcements,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said police commanders at various levels have been ordered to ensure that this directive is strictly adhered to by members.