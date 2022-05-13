WFP Sadc regional director pays courtesy call to President

President Mnangagwa greets World Food Programme (WFP) Regional Director Dr Menghestab Haile (centre) and the Representative and Country Director Francesca Erdelmann (left) during a courtesy call at the State House in Harare, today. -Picture Innocent Makawa

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

THE World Food PROGRAMME (WFP) has called for unity of purpose among Sadc member states to ensure maximum food security amid serious geo-politics which have disturbed global food distribution.

Speaking after a closed meeting with President Mnangagwa at State House this morning, WFP Regional Director, Dr Menghestab Haile called for the region to network together to address its issues.

Dr Haile said both the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war have shown that if the region fails to produce for itself it will be doomed.

“This Sadc region has water, land, has clever people and we are able to produce in this region. Now the call is let us work together, lets diversify and let us produce for ourselves,” he said.