ZNPC mourns veteran administrator Matope

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE National Paralympic Committee (ZNPC) president Witness Magulula has described the late Tafadzwa Matope as a loyal cadre who served the sport with distinction.

Matope, who was the president of Zimbabwe Association for Sports of the Blind died in Bulawayo after a short illness last Friday.

He is expected to be buried in his rural home in Rushinga, Mt Darwin this afternoon.

In a statement Magulula said parasport will never be the same without Matope.

“We are really saddened with the death of Tafadzwa Matope who served our sport with utmost passion.

“He was very approachable and loyal to duty. Our sport will never be the same without his input,” said Magulula.

“May his soul rest in peace and may his family be comforted in the knowledge that the whole country is with them in mourning this cadre.”Matope was the team manager of Para Athletes with visual impairment for Team Zimbabwe during the Region 5 Under 20 Youth Games held in

Malawi in December last year.

He was also a Board Member of Zimbabwe National Paralympic Committee.