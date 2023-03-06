Good start for Mandiranga, Muringai with UD Songo

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwean duo of Emmanuel Mandiranga and Tinotenda Muringai have been greeted with instant success at UD Songo after helping the Mozambican side win the 2023 Pre-Season International Bonanza at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

They beat hosts Callisto Pasuwa’s FCB Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 in the decisive match of the three-day tournament. UD Songo finished top of the table and claimed the honours with seven points in the four-team competition.

Pasuwa’s Bullets finished in last position with two points. Malawian giants Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, who recorded a 2-1 victory over Ferroviário de Nampula in the early kick-off, finished second with four points.

Songo became the second team from Mozambique to win the pre-season tournament after Nampula, who won the competition in its inaugural year in 2019.

Nampula, however, finished third with two points this year. Their Mocambola rivals UD Songo succeeded former Zimbabwe champions Chicken Inn as the new champions of the pre-season tournament.

The Gamecocks were the last team to win the competition in 2020 following a flawless run of three wins from as many games. Unfortunately, they could not defend their title this year.