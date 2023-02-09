ZNLWVA Congress postponed

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has advised the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) to postpone its congress until after the elections.

In a letter to the Chairman of ZNLWVA Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Association Hon Oppah Muchinguri –Kashiri said the President would grace the congress.

“His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa accepted the invitation to be the guest of honour at your 2023 National Congress. His Excellency, however suggested that the national congress be deferred until after the 2023 harmonised elections.

“I implore that the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association be guided accordingly,” read the letter in part.