ZNLWVA Congress postponed

09 Feb, 2023 - 11:02 0 Views
0 Comments
ZNLWVA Congress postponed President Mnangagwa

The Herald

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has advised the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) to postpone its congress until after the elections.

In a letter to the Chairman of ZNLWVA Cde Chris Mutsvangwa, the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Association Hon Oppah Muchinguri –Kashiri said the President would grace the congress.

“His Excellency the President Cde ED Mnangagwa accepted the invitation to be the guest of honour at your 2023 National Congress. His Excellency, however suggested that the national congress be deferred until after the 2023 harmonised elections.

“I implore that the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association be guided accordingly,” read the letter in part.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting