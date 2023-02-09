Zim, UNEP explore ways to deepen cooperation

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu in a meeting with acting Deputy Executive Director and Corporate Services Division for UNEP Ms Sonja Leighton-Kone yesterday

Herald Reporter

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu yesterday engaged the acting Deputy Executive Director and Corporate Services Division for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Ms Sonja Leighton-Kone to explore ways for further cooperation.

The meeting was held in Harare.

Zimbabwe’s collaboration with UNEP on environmental management and protection over the last two decades has been strengthening, particularly in the prioritised triple environmental crises of biodiversity loss, climate change and pollution control.

Collaboration with UNEP has created an important platform for compliance with the various Multilateral Environmental Agreements (MEAs), accessing funding mechanisms and resource mobilisation for implementation of MEAs.

UNEP is the leading environmental authority in the United Nations system.

It uses its expertise to strengthen environmental standards and practices while helping implement environmental obligations at the country, regional and global levels.

Zimbabwe has benefited significantly through technical assistance for institutional capacity building and policy development to guide transformative projects and programmes.

Minister Ndlovu said Zimbabwe has made commitments to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) through the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in which the country committed to a conditional 40 percent per capita greenhouse gas emissions reduction across all sectors by 2030.

He added that the NDCs mitigation is estimated to cost US$5 billion and the commitment is conditional on the means of implementation namely technology, finance and related trainings.

The NDC has both mitigation and adaptation priorities to be achieved by 2030.

Ms Leighton-Kone appreciated the recognition of support UNEP is providing to Zimbabwe.

She added that UNEP should continue to support President Mnangagwa’s mantra of building the country brick by brick, stone upon stone, towards a prosperous and empowered upper middle income society by 2030.

The meeting was also attended by the Permanent Secretary for Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Zimbabwe Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, Chief Director for Environment, Climate and Meteorological Services Professor Prosper

Matondi, Director for Africa Region UNEP Mr Frank Turyatanga, and head of Southern Africa Regional Office UNEP Dr Meseret Zemedkum, among others.