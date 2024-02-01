Zimpapers direction impresses stakeholders

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere (centre) and Zimpapers new board members are taken on a familiarisation tour of the Natprint workshop by Zimpapers chief executive Mr Pikirayi Deketeke (third from left), Natprint commercial printing division general manager Cleopas Mutsawuri (second from right) and production manager Kenius Garidondo (right) in Harare yesterday.

Talent Chimutambgi-Bope-Herald Reporter

The Government is impressed by the modernisation of the Zimbabwe Newspapers Group (Zimpapers) and its diversification drive which has quality control mechanisms and best standards.

Speaking during a tour of Zimpapers in Harare yesterday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said he was enthralled by the operations of the country’s largest integrated media house, which was determined to meet the best standards due to its state-of-the-art equipment.

Dr Muswere was accompanied by the newly appointed Zimpapers board members and the company’s management led by chief executive Mr Pikirayi Deketeke.

Dr Muswere said Zimpapers, through its diversification, should promote peace and national development.

“I am impressed by the digitalisation and your operations, especially the quality control mechanisms and the modernisation thrust. We managed to tour the radio stations which have state-of-the-art equipment,” said Dr Muswere.

“I am confident that the new board will be able to take the Zimpapers Group forward because our interest as a Ministry, is to ensure that we have a robust media industry which is in a position to raise, uphold, defend and advance the interests of the people of Zimbabwe.

“We desire a media industry that is able to project the voice of the people. You should be able to work together to ensure that this company, through a stakeholders’ approach, is in a position to declare dividends continuously and to diversify.

“The giant step that you took towards television and radio is important towards innovation and modernisation. We should ensure that the Zimpapers group continues to grow and becomes the employer of choice,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the information dissemination thrust was supposed to be centred on projecting success stories of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa and promoting the voices of ordinary people.

This, the Minister said, would be achieved through working as a team.

Herald Editor Mr Hatred Zenenga (right) takes new Zimpapers board members Mrs Doreen Joyce Sibanda (left), Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, Zimpapers chief executive Mr Pikirayi Deketeke and Mr George Chisoko (second from right) on a familiarisation tour of The Herald newsroom in Harare yesterday.

“The management, staff and the board have a responsibility to drive the business taking into consideration the importance of Zimpapers in terms of information dissemination that encompasses everyone and the achievements of the Second Republic towards national goals and priorities,” he said.

“There should be correct and factual reportage which takes care of the success stories being delivered under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

“We want a robust and diverse media industry which is efficient and which is based on the interests of the people. It should be able to project the national voice locally and internationally.

“We have a role to play as a media and be able to psychologically manage the state of thinking of the people because what people see and read is very important in nation building. Zimpapers has a role to play in terms of national security and raising awareness on critical issues such as education, health and informing people even about the weather”.

Dr Muswere said media houses were expected to publicise good stories and expose vices in society while also exposing corruption in the private and public sectors.

His Ministry was moving a gear up in promoting developmental thinking through inviting Government officials to speak to the media on development insights.

He said President Mnangagwa would be speaking on these issues on a quarterly basis.

“We are running a programme which enables the media to interact with Government Ministers and Permanent Secretaries which has been received overwhelmingly.

“This will produce a developmental type of thinking in the country which is not based on catastrophe, disaster or negative thinking. We should be the voice for the mantra Nyika Inovakwa Neve Vayo,” he said.

“We also have a quarterly session where the media will be interacting with His Excellency President Mnangagwa because we are a New Dispensation and we have nothing to hide.

“We are so transparent and hardworking that we need each and every Zimbabwean to play a key role in nation building”.

Dr Muswere said he was working round the clock to improve media practitioner’s welfare by developing a National Employment Council which would be taking care of journalists as a step towards underlining their importance.

Speaking on behalf of the new board, Mrs Doreen Sibanda pledged to guide the company to ensure it matched expected standards.

“We shall work tirelessly to ensure that Zimpapers continues to operate up to the expected standards. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the management and staff for the diversification and modernisation system.

“We managed to have an orientation before coming to see this facility. The diversity of facilities at Zimpapers is very good,” said Mrs Sibanda.

Mr Deketeke pledged to work hand-in-glove with the new board to grow the company.

“We want to assure you that as management, we shall do our best as we work with the new board that is coming in. The board shall guide us and we are in safe hands,” he said.