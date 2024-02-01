Zim, Russia sign standards MoU

Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) acting Director-General Cosmas Makoyi (right) and head of the Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulation and Metrology Anton Shalaev exchange MOU documents in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda.

Ivan Zhakata-Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE and Russia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of standardisation.

The MoU was signed by Russia’s Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology and the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ).

The MoU signifies the continuous strengthening of bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Russia in various sectors of the two countries’ economies.

An eight-member Russian delegation led by Mr Anton Shalaev, head of the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology yesterday visited SAZ offices in Harare where they signed the MoU before touring their offices and laboratories.

Mr Shalaev said they knew SAZ as a national standardisation body for a long period.

“For all these years we were working together in the field of international standardisation organisations,” he said.

“Zimbabwe has always supported the initiatives of the Russian Federation within ISO and we also try to support the initiatives coming from the Standards Association of Zimbabwe.

“Despite this history of communication, this is a very important event not because of the MoU, but because it is the very first official meeting on bilateral basis between the Standards Association of Zimbabwe and the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology from Russia.

“For all these years, we have established very important bilateral co-operation in different international fora. Zimbabwe and the Russian Federation are close partners for many years and it is really so that our trade, economic relations and investment projects are growing.”

Mr Shalaev said it was their task to change and help Zimbabwe and Russia’s economies and industries to integrate and work together.

SAZ acting director-general Mr Cosmas Mukoyi said they noted a gap in terms of standardisation facilitating trade between Zimbabwe and Russia.

“At the moment, whilst Zimbabwe is mainly exporting tobacco, tea, citrus and other agricultural products to Russia, the country is mainly importing fertiliser and wheat from Russia,” he said.

“Zimbabwe’s imports from Russia increased to US$25.1 million between January and September 2023 from US$23,4 million during the same period in 2022 translating to a 7 percent increase.

“Whilst trade is increasing, we noted that the level of bilateral co-operation between Zimbabwe and Russia in the field of standardisation, conformity assessment and information exchange, among other areas, remained low due to the absence of co-operation agreement/documents.

“This culminated in the two entities engaging and agreeing to work on the MoU which covers but is not limited to harmonising standards, building capacity and exchange of technical expertise. We are therefore, committed to continuous collaboration, open communication and shared knowledge.”

Mr Mukoyi said the two organisations have always been committed to promoting a culture of quality and standardisation that supports the growth of both domestic and international trade.

“Our partnership is a continuation of this commitment. It is significant to note that both our organisations are full members of the International Organisation for Standards (ISO).”

“As members of ISO we have contributed, together with experts dotted around the globe, to develop more than 25 000 standards to date. These standards, if they are widely used by our two countries, will not only contribute to our common vision of making lives easier, better and safer but also to the attainment of the UN sustainable goals.”

Mr Mukoyi said standardisation played a pivotal role in streamlining trade processes and ensuring safety, quality and reliability of products being traded between Zimbabwe and Russia.

He said through the establishment of a framework of mutual recognition, they aim to eliminate unnecessary technical barriers to trade.