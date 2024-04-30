Befitting send-off for heroes

Part of the crowd wave at the President and the First Lady after burial of the three heroes yesterday

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Thousands of people from all walks of life yesterday bade farewell to the late Cdes Nash Nyasha Dzimiri, Tsitsi Grace Jadagu and Brigadier-General Shadreck Vezha, at the National Heroes Acre with friends and relatives describing them as loyal, dependable and patriotic cadres.

President Mnangagwa presided over the triple burial of the national heroes, the second ceremony of its kind since independence in 1980.

The first triple burial was witnessed in 2021, when the then Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joel Biggie Matiza, and former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner-General Major-General Paradzai Zimondi were interred.

Around 8.30am hundreds of people had already gathered at the National Heroes Acre where they were entertained by the police band and other choral ensembles that included the Roman Catholic, Salvation Army, and Seventh Day Adventist choirs.

The crowd broke into song and dance when the gun carriages bearing the late Cdes Nash Dzimiri, Jadagu and Brigadier-General Vezha bodies arrived at the National Heroes Acre around 9.45am.

President Mnangagwa’s motorcade was right behind, marking the beginning of official proceedings.

Pallbearers carried the caskets draped in the national flag and placed them in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers.

Vezha family representative Mr Choice Rwatinyanya Vezha hailed President Mnangagwa for the conferment of the National Hero status on his brother.

He also thanked the Ministry of Defence saying that it nurtured his brother to become what he was.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa acknowledge thousands of mourners who were gathered at the National Heroes Acre for the triple burial of national heroes yesterday. – Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

He said the late national hero was born among a set of triplets.

“He was a unifier who would go out of his way to help the needy in society,” said Mr Vezha. Son to the late national heroine Jabagu, Ngonidzashe, described his mother as loving, caring and a disciplinarian.

“The late national heroine believed in establishing strong bonds within the immediate family, extended family, and the society in general. She valued education and was a source of inspiration to many,’’ he said. The late national heroine was a devoted Christian who was a member of the Salvation Army Church.

Mr Stephen Dzimiri, elder brother to the late national hero Cde Dzimiri, said his brother was a family man who was very passionate about seeing the development of his siblings.

“He was a family man, a father figure who loved his country. He wanted everyone within the family to be humble and to love their country,” said Mr Dzimiri.

Mrs Babra Mukahanana, who worked closely with the late national hero Cde Dzimiri, said the late national hero was an instructor par excellence.

“We met in Mozambique during the liberation struggle where we trained together. After training, the late national hero attended several courses and became an instructor. When we came back to Zimbabwe we worked together, as much as he was younger, he was able to impart knowledge to us. He was very collaborative and passionate about the liberation struggle and he was a good trainer. He was a patriot,” said Cde Mukahanana.

Mrs Desire Mapaona, who also worked closely with Cde Dzimiri, said the late national hero was a straightforward man.

“He was a committed Comrade as well as officer. He was very honest and candid, one who would tell you his mind,” he said.

Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Pamidzai Chavhunduka, who was a friend to the late national heroine Cde Jadagu, described the late heroine as a patriot.

“She helped to set up party structures in Harare, she gave guidelines to most war veterans on how to join politics,” she said.