Zimbabwe’s Homeless World Cup preps take off

Collin Matiza Sports Editor

THE Zimbabwe Homeless World Cup coordinating partners, Young Achievement Sports for

Development (YASD), have got their preparations for this year’s Homeless World Cup off the ground and they are currently developing the 2024 selection preparation plans.

The 16th edition of the social football movement will be held in Seoul, South Korea, from September 21-28.

The 2014 Homeless World Cup Zimbabwe selection process will run under the theme “a reason to dream”.

Petros Chatiza, one of the chief co-ordinators of the YASD, said the selection will take a scouting and talent search approach with the aim of:

1. Creating empowerment opportunities for participants

2. Using football to address social changes affecting young people (drugs, gender

inequality, early marriages and teen pregnancies)

3. Talent identification and development (mentoring)

“YASD, the Zimbabwean Homeless World Cup coordinators, will host street soccer selection

games in various vulnerable and marginalized communities with aim of identifying talented

young people who will be further mentored and trained by professional coaches to be part

of the 2014 team that will represent Zimbabwe at this year’s edition of the Homeless World Cup in Seoul, South Korea.

“YASD will host street soccer tournaments in various communities where young people

register to participate for selection. Professional coaches will assist in talent scouting. Once

selected, the participants will undergo a boot camp before the final selection of the team

which will represent Zimbabwe in Seoul,” Chatiza said.

The Zimbabwe Homeless World Cup selection experience incorporates talent identification,

development, mentoring and life skills training.

The Homeless World Cup is a social movement and does not carry any prize money or any financial reward, and as such those selected in the final team will not receive is any remuneration but the opportunity to transform their lives as well as to represent Zimbabwe at the 74-nation weeklong football for good street soccer extravaganza.

The 2024 HWC Zimbabwe selection will give an opportunity to talented amateurs or

unknown players to showcase their talent as well as represent their country.

“Each of the selection tournaments will be covered by media in the period when the selection

tournaments will be held in various places. YASD will also stream live on social media the

tournaments and give an opportunity to one player by means of a “redemption ticket” in the

event that the coaches who serve as judges would have passed over someone,” Chatiza said.

He said there are a number of opportunities for the players and they include:

1. To represent the country at the football tournament.

2. To travel and see the world. To make new friends as well as experience new

cultures.

3. To receive mentorship from local professional coaches.

4. An opportunity to be identified and selected by local professional teams

Chatiza said they are also going to court a number of sponsors whose benefits will include:

1. Brand visibility, the sponsors promotional banners and bunting will be displayed

around the pitches used for the selection tournament. Media coverage will ensure

the brand will have exposure.

2. Increase brand or product awareness to various markets. Potential to penetrate new

market and customers for brand/product.

3. Becoming the final team’s primary advertiser and creating great brand exposure

locally as well as internationally.

4. Acknowledgement of the Primary Sponsor on every pre-game and post-game

interview to be held with players and coach. These will be informal interviews, which

will the sponsor can use as a baseline survey of the market penetration their

product in various communities.

5. YASD Facebook page currently has 600 organic likes, sponsor will get an

acknowledgement post throughout the selection period as well as the boot camp.

6. Consumers are generally aware that official sponsors contribute to the events or

sports they love, and research shows that sports fans have a more positive

perception of event sponsors.

7. Staff working for the sponsoring business may develop a sense of pride and clients a

sense of respect with the knowledge that the business is supporting the community.

8. Sponsoring the selection tournament as well as the final team can help to grow

community support and a positive perception for the business.

9. Corporate Social Responsibility.

“Sponsorship is not just about money; we believe the coming on board of various brands/companies will add considerable value to the selection process. The sponsor may contribute monetary resources, management time, and support leverage activity. YASD in turn will mobilize communities to come out in numbers during the selection tournament which will ensure a huge audience for a marketing opportunity for the sponsor. Sponsors will also benefit from YASDs community goodwill and standing as well as its structures and systems to ensure the sponsor receives good value,” Chatiza said.