Chinhoyi launches blitz on vendors, illegal taxis

Walter Nyamukondiwa Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

Chinhoyi Municipality has launched a blitz targeting illegal street vendors and pirate taxis as part of measures to restore order and prevent the spread of cholera.

Working together with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the operation is also aimed at giving licenced retailers a favourable operating environment.

The move caught most vendors and illegal taxi operators off-guard amid cries for the council to reconsider its decision until vendors get designated operating sites.

“While the reasons for the operation are understandable, there was a need for the council to sit down with us vendors and pirate taxi operators so that we find common ground,” said a vendor Mr Thompson Gulasa.

Town clerk Mr Maxwell Kaitano said the blitz was necessary to restore order in the town and also help prevent the spread of cholera.

“This operation in which we are working with the police is also necessary as we seek to have smart cities,” said Mr Kaitano.

“We have registered retailers who pay rates and every licence expected by the council competing with vendors who are selling similar products. It is unfair.”

He said the council wants to see order in the pavements which have become impassable for shoppers.

Vendors interviewed said the council was contributing to poor hygiene in the town by failing to collect refuse on time.

“Council is failing to collect refuse on time and also provide adequate sanitary facilities for people operating in town,” said a vendor along Magamba Way.

“Council should have engaged the vendors and provided suitable vending sites. We all want smart cities but at the same time we need to fend for our families.”

Some people called on the council to maintain the blitz until there is order in the town.