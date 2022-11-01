Zimbabwe/Namibia bilateral relations deepen

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka and her entourage arrive at the Rundu Trade Fair where they were welcomed by Namibian officials.

Conrad Mupesa in Rundu Namibia

THE relationship between Zimbabwe and Namibia continues to grow with the two countries exploring further areas for partnerships in economic development.

Speaking this morning at the Rundu Annual Trade Fair, in Rundu town under Kavango East Region, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and Kavango East Region Governor, Bonifatius Wakudumo said the two provinces will continue to explore for more economic development areas including farming and trade.

Mashonaland West province and Kavango East region have a Memorandum of Understanding that was signed in 2019.

Mr Wakudumo leading a delegation from here visited Zimbabwe in March where they met President Mnangagwa.

The Trade Fair which has attracted 136 exhibitors was officially launched by Namibia’s Works and Transport Minister who is also the trade fair’s patron, John Mutorwa this morning.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka is accompanied by directors and provincial heads from her office, local Government and education ministries.

Officials from Chinhoyi and Kariba Municipalities are also expected in the town tomorrow.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka will also tour various districts in the region to explore areas of trade and business.