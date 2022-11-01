Role of diasporans under the spotlight

Country's diplomats and senior management in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in Bulawayo ongoing retreat and strategic planning

Farirai Machivenyika in Bulawayo Senior Reporter

Zimbabweans in the diaspora have an important role to play in the development of the country and Government has been challenged to craft policies to tap into their knowledge and resources they have acquired abroad.

This came out in the ongoing retreat and strategic planning review meeting of ambassadors and senior managers in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in Bulawayo.

The meeting began yesterday and is meant to empower the diplomats and senior managers on how they can contribute to the success of the country’s development as envisaged under Vision 2030.