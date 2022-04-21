Uncategorised

Zimbabwe/Belarus mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

Belarus Ambassador Alexander Sidoruk (left) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Permanent Secretary, ambassador James Manzou.

Farirai Machivenyika
Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe and Belarus today celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations with the two countries committing to strengthen ties.

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the milestone, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade ambassador James Manzou expressed his gratitude to Belarus for the assistance it has rendered to Zimbabwe especially in the fields of agriculture and mining.

Belarus ambassador to Zimbabwe, Alexander Sidoruk said the imminent establishment of an embassy in the country was a sign of the importance Belarus attached to its relations with Zimbabwe.

Ambassador Manzou and ambassador Sidoruk also exchanged congratulatory messages from the Presidents of the two countries to mark the occasion.

