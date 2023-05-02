Zimbabwe to participate at Osaka Expo 25

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe has officially announced its participation at the Osaka Expo 25 to be held in the Japanese city from April 13 to October 13, 2025.

The announcement was made by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador James Manzou, Tuesday at a press conference attended by private sector organisations and Government institutions.

The Expo will run under the theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Manzou said Zimbabwe’s participation at the Expo provides an opportunity to market the country’s unlimited investment opportunities in various sectors of the economy.

He also said ZimTrade Chief Executive Officer, Mr Allan Majuru is the Expo 25 Commissioner General and will lead preparations for the event.