Palestinian political prisoner Khader Adnan assassinated in Isreali jail

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

PALESTINIAN political prisoner Khader Adnan, who has been on hunger strike for 86 days in an Israeli jail protesting his illegal detention has been killed by Israeli forces.

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in Harare, Zimbabwe has condemned the killing of Adnan saying they held Israel responsible for his death.

Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri called for an international investigation into this latest crime.

“Adnan, a father of nine from the town of Arraba, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, was detained on February 5 under the so-called administrative detention policy where Palestinians are arrested on fabricated “secret evidence”, unaware of the accusations against them, and are not allowed to defend themselves in court,” he said.

“They are usually held for renewable six-month periods that often lead to years in detention without trial. The Israeli occupation forces deliberately assassinated Adnan by rejecting his request for release, neglecting him medical attention and keeping him in his cell shackled despite the seriousness of his health condition.

“He was arrested 12 times during his life and went on strike several times in protest against this detention without any charge. As of April 2023, there are 4,900 Palestinian political prisoners held in Israeli jails. More than 1,000 have been held without charge, which includes female and child prisoners.”

Ambassador Almassri said the assassination of Adnan was an implementation of the current Israeli government’s policies, especially Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is responsible for the prisons and who has made matters more difficult for heroic Palestinian prisoners against international treaties regarding the treatment of prisoners of war as well as the international law and the declaration of human rights.

“We, therefore, call on the progressive peoples, governments and human rights organizations to condemn and hold the apartheid Israeli occupation government accountable for these heinous crimes and protect our people,” he said.