Zimbabwe, Palestine relations ‘bound by blood’

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

The cordial diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and Palestine are bound by blood and will continue to be strengthened in all spheres, a top Palestinian official said.

Speaking at State House after meeting President Mnangagwa, visiting Palestinian Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Riad Malki pledged to continue fostering good relations between the two nations.

“We feel this is a long-term commitment that we have and we will continue having. This is a blood bond that really brings us together always. This is what we have heard from the President.

“I do believe that you will see us more often here in Zimbabwe. We will be ready to work closely with our counterparts in Zimbabwe for the sake of improving, widening and deepening our bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Palestine.”