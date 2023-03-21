NPRC conducts workshop on conflict prevention strategies ahead elections

Some of the peace builders attending the one-day workshop

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) is currently holding a strategic workshop in Chinhoyi aimed at creating a path for the peaceful holding of the 2023 harmonised elections.

The workshop is being attended by state and non-state players, political parties and media players from the province.

Various traditional chiefs from Mashonaland West including Provincial Councillors Chairman, Chief Ngezi (Peter Pasipamire), Chief Mola and Chief Chundu are also in attendance.

The meeting which seeks to promote sustainable peace throughout the nation, is also expected to look at the challenges affecting the province, intervention of the Zimbabwe Republic Police

NPRC acting Chairperson, Dr Reverend Chiratidzo Moyo said ‘elections are not a war’ before challenging those in attendance to ensure peace prevails before, during and after the elections.

In her speech read by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Joesphat Jaji, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the provincial economic development strategy which feeds into NDS-1 and Vision 2030 were hinged on the prevailing peaceful environment.