Zimbabwe Embassy in drive to clear civil registration backlog in SA

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Zimbabwe Embassy in South Africa has embarked on a two-week special consular intervention programme to clear the passport and birth certificates applications backlog.

The programme will run between October 3 and October 17.

In a public notice on Monday, the country’s Consul-General to Johannesburg, Mrs Melody Chaurura, said the programme was a response to the soaring demand for civil documents by Zimbabweans in the neighbouring country.

“The consulate will carry out a special consular intervention in response to continued high demand for birth certificates registration and passport applications in South Africa. The exercise will stretch from 3 to 17 October,” said Mrs Chaurura in the notice.

“During this period, the Consulate will be operating as follows; open every day, including Saturdays and Sundays from 0730 hours to 1600 hours for birth and passport applications.

“We will also increase the number of appointments from 400 to 1000 clients per day, at a pace of 100 bookings per hour. As usual, the booking platform will be open for new bookings every Wednesday at 1600 hours”.

Those seeking such services are advised to adhere to the allocated time given in order for them to manage the number of people within the consulate premises at any given time.

Mrs Chaurura said those seeking to process Temporary Travel Documents (TTD), cancellation of passports, and authentication among others do not require bookings.

These she said will be assisted between 0900 hours and 1130 hours.

“Clearance for repatriation of human remains for burial in Zimbabwe will continue to be strictly processed during weekdays via existing electronic platforms,” said the Consul-General