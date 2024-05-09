Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival begins

The Chibuku Neshamwari festival will run from May 11 to July 27. (File picture)

Arts Reporter

Organisers of the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival have announced the theme, venue and dates for this year’s edition.

The festival, which begins on Saturday in Gwanda and Murehwa, will run under the theme, “Tamba Tione! Gida Sibone!”

Delta Corporation marketing director Irimayi Muzorewa said all was set for the festival.

“The Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival 2024 edition has arrived, proudly presented in collaboration with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association (ZNTDA).

“It will celebrate culture through traditional dance, with the theme ‘Tamba Tione, Gida Sibone’.”

Last year’s celebration marked 60 years and was awarded the diamond winner for Best Corporate Event of the Year at the National Exceptional Marketing Awards hosted by Marketers Association of Zimbabwe.

Muzorewa said the Chibuku brand looked forward to an exciting festival this year as it connected with its consumers through culture, dance and heritage.

“Chibuku Neshamwari will run from May 11 to July 27, 2024. Ten provincial finals will be conducted, as a build-up to the national finals, where provincial finalists will compete for the first prize,” he said.

“Winners stand a chance to walk away with monetary prizes at both provincial and national level.

“The provincial final prizes are as follows: first prize US$2 500, second US$1 500 and third US$1 000. The national final prizes will be US$15 000 for first, US$10 000 for second and the third prize will be US$7 500.

“Participants are required to register their groups with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and ZNTDA to be able to participate,” said Muzorewa.

The festival will take place in Victoria Falls, Guruve, Gutu, Shurugwi, Dzivarasekwa, Mutare, Chinhoyi, Bulawayo, Murewa and Gwanda.

The competition’s enduring popularity and success can be attributed to its commitment to preserving and promoting Zimbabwean cultural heritage.

However, the prize money given to winners serves as a testament to the dancers’ dedication and a means to support the development of traditional arts in the region.