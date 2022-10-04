ADDI, Ministry of Sport promote inclusivity

Sports Reporter

ALBINISM Dare to Dream Initiative has underscored the need for inclusivity in sport as their members joined the world to mark TAFISA World Walking Day on Sunday.

Albinism Dare to Dream Initiative (ADDI) is an organisation that works with people with albinism and is involved in various activities to promote inclusivity.

The 2022 World Walking Day commemorations ran under the theme, “Walk for life #Sport for a healthy living.”

Speaking on the sidelines of a function held at Queen Elizabeth School, executive director of ADDI, Brenda Mudzimu said they are working with the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation to raise awareness on sport for all.

“Us as persons with albinism we are saying yes we can walk too. We can do what other people can and we are trying to raise awareness on sports for all together with the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation. And they are really supporting our cause.

“We want to identify talent within the albinism community because I know we have a lot of people who are talented out there but they are marginalised. They are limited because of discrimination. So we are trying to advocate for that.

“We need inclusive sport. We need assistive devices like sunscreen lotion so that we can do outdoor sporting activities,” said Mudzimu.

The event was attended by participants from different provinces and they participated in an aerobics session and walk to mark the day.

Director of Sport and Recreation in the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Ministry, Eugenia Chidhakwa, who was the guest of honour said they are working with different stakeholders to create a conducive environment that would promote inclusion of people with albinism.