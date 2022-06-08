Zimbabwe commemorates World Milk Day

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

The Government is committed to the sustainable development and growth of the livestock sector in ending hunger, achieving food security and promoting sustainable agriculture in line with vision 2030.

The livestock growth plan is part of the agriculture food systems transformation strategy which seeks to achieve an US$8,2 billion agriculture economy by 2025 to ensure the attainment of Vision 2030.

Various measures were undertaken to address the animal health issue affecting livestock such as the January disease outbreak and the Government has introduced various measures which include intensive dipping and toll manufacturing of dip chemicals.

Speaking during commemorations of World Milk Day held in Harare on Friday, the director of Veterinary Field Services in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Jairus Machakwa said the country is making strides towards Vision 2030, improving agriculture production, productivity and profitability for the attainment of national and household level food and nutrition security.

He also said Zimbabwe has taken a proactive approach by distributing seed for fodder crops that include Lablab, Sun Hemp and Velvet beans and doing farmer training under the Presidential Pasture Production Scheme to promote the production of fodder by over 500 000 rural households.

“Milk is an important part of a healthy balanced diet, and this World Milk Day provides the perfect opportunity to spread the word. As much as milk is beneficial, it is crucial that the production, processing, and consumption chain is done in a way that protects, maintains, and improves our environment.

“I am very happy that this year’s theme for the celebrations is anchored on ensuring sustainable economic practices that help preserve our environment for future generations. On behalf of the Government, I would want to state that we are committed to the sustainable development of the livestock sector”.

Dr Machakwa said every farmer must ensure that they comply with animal movement regulations, adding that they must not move any cattle, pigs, goats, or sheep without a movement permit issued by the Veterinary Office.

“Such animals will be destroyed and the farmers will be prosecuted. Produce all cattle for dipping at each dipping session. Farmers will be prosecuted if their animals are found to be tick-infested. Apply tick grease onto your cattle in between dipping or when you notice ticks. Sell off non-productive cattle and manage your livestock farming as a business,” he said.