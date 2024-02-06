Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission kicks off

Lincoln Towindo in Maun, Botswana

The convening of the Fourth Session of the Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission here today reflects the two countries’ commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit, a senior Government official has said.

In her remarks, while officially opening the senior officials meeting of the BNC, Acting Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Rofina Chikava said: “Our consistency in convening these sessions of the BNC is a clear attestation to the seriousness with which the commission approaches its commitments.

“Our meeting here is, therefore, not only about appraising ourselves on the progress made in the implementation of the courses of action that were jointly made in the past successive sessions of our BNC.

“It is also about to further expand and develop this network as we holistically work towards the enhancement of public service delivery in our two countries.”

A BNC is a formal body established between two countries to facilitate and advance cooperation and collaboration on various issues of mutual interest

It typically involves meetings of high-level representatives from both governments and seeks to strengthen their bilateral relationship at a strategic level.

Harare and Gaborone are expected to seal several agreements in areas spanning political and diplomatic cooperation, trade, and economic cooperation during the current session.