Mutsvangwa dismisses fake social media account

Herald Reporter

Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa has dismissed a fake X account that is running under his name.

“I have no association nor knowledge of the above-named account. I urge all Zimbabweans to disregard and report that parody account and any other, I also implore the Zimbabwe Republic Police to harness this challenge.

“My loyalty to the party and President Mnangagwa is beyond question and to use my name and likeliness to cast false aspersions on the party and its leadership is intolerable,” said Cde Mutsvangwa in a statement.

