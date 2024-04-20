Zimbabwe: A 44-year journey of pride, resilience

President Mnangagwa emphasised that the values that led the nation to attain freedom, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence must be promoted for the realisation of Vision 2030.

On Thursday, Zimbabwe celebrated its 44th Independence anniversary amid pomp and fanfare, reflecting on a journey that has been characterised by resilience and fortitude.

This is because Zimbabwe, at 44, against all odds, is significantly ahead of its regional peers in infrastructure development projects that are supported by the Government without external aid and is one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, notwithstanding machinations of detractors to see it fail.

The celebrations were held in Murambinda, Buhera District, following the decision by the Second Republic to rotate the hosting of national events, in line with President Mnangagwa’s mantra of “leaving no one and no place behind”.

Zimbabweans, collectively revolutionaries, are inspired by the history of the Munhumutapa Empire and the heroic acts of the country’s freedom fighters like Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi during the first Chimurenga, and Josiah Tongogara, Herbert Chitepo and Jason Moyo, during the Second Chimurenga.

In his Independence Day speech, the President said Zimbabwe continues to register economic growth even as it endures illegal economic sanctions, climate change and accompanying droughts as is being experienced this year.

“The overall economic outlook remains bright. Our country’s GDP now exceeds US$47 billion, up from US$16 billion in 2018.

“This shows that we, descendants of the Great Munhumutapa, are resilient, focused, determined, and hardworking people. Zimbabwe is winning,” said President Mnangagwa.

It was a stage to remember and honour liberation icons from the province, including late national heroes such as Cde Ndabaningi Sithole, Cde Herbert Wiltshire Chitepo, Chief Rekai Tangwena, Cde Edgar “Two Boy” Tekere, Cde Maurice Nyagumbo, Cde William Ndangana and Cde Kumbirai Kangai, among others, alongside many known and unknown sons and daughters of the soil from across the country, who fought, suffered, and sacrificed their lives for independence and freedom.

“Zimbabwe shall forever remain a democratic and constitutional nation. We fought for this democracy.

“We are a united and peace-loving country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa praised the conduct of the 2023 harmonised general elections, which, he noted, put detractors to shame.

He also lauded the nation’s resilience, unity and peaceful nature, expressing confidence that Zimbabweans will continue to march forward as one people, building their country and enhancing their quality of life.

“Well done Zimbabwe. We, the people of this great nation, always emerge victorious. We are masters of our own destiny, a united and resilient people, the descendants of the Great Munhumutapa.

“We shall continue marching forward as one people. From Plumtree to Mutare, from Zambezi to Limpopo, we are building our country and improving our quality of life. Together, in unity let us continue to love our country, value this freedom and whole-heartedly preserve this independence,” said President Mnangagwa.

He then outlined the major milestones that have been achieved by the Second Republic in infrastructural development, saying the transformative works that have been rolled out in every part of the country will continue.

Zimbabwe, through investment-led economic recovery, continues to register positive growth, notably in mining where new multi-million dollar projects are being commissioned regularly.

“In the wake of recent discoveries, Zimbabwe is on course to be a player in the oil, gas and petrochemical industry.

“The country’s lithium mining and processing portfolio is growing, including here in Buhera District. This will see Zimbabwe sustainably exploiting this strategic new energy resource, for the socio-economic development of our people. We are also contributing to addressing the global climate change crisis,” said the President.

He also noted that capacity utilisation levels are constantly increasing in the manufacturing sector, with new industries being opened.

In 2023, exports of value-added products increased by 22 percent and the tourism sector registered a 34 percent increase in the same period, boosted by increased domestic tourism in an independent Zimbabwe.

“Signature infrastructure projects involving key economic enablers in power generation, dam construction, road networks, water and sanitation as well as ICTs, continue to improve service delivery, create jobs and transform our socioeconomic landscape as we modernise our great motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.