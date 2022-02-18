ZIMA re-unites KVG and Phathisani

Bridget Mavhimira

All set for the next edition of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) 2022 scheduled to take place tomorrow at Newlands Country Club in Harare.

The event, which is strictly by invitation, will be honouring locally based musicians and those in the diaspora.

The organisers announced last week that this year’s edition will be hosted by radio personalities Kudzai Violet Gwara (KVG) and Phathisani Sibanda.

The perfect blend once worked together at StarFM on their show “326 Express” and succeeded in gaining a lot of listeners until they separated ways in 2018, but this time they are rekindling their romance with the fans.

In an interview, ZIMA spokesperson, Benjamin Nyandoro, said all presenters and hosts had confirmed their participation.

“We spoke to KVG and Phathisani separately as we believe they are institutions in their own respect. However, they have worked together before and we believe this is going to be an exciting union.”

Nyandoro said the event will be a red carpet affair and guests are expected to dress up for the occasion.

“Our red carpet starts at 5pm sharp and we expect guests to respect the red carpet affair and be on time and get to understand and know the feel of the red carpet affair,” said Nyandoro.

“It will be hosted by Hollywood Lee (Lillian Madyara), The Boss (Tafadzwa Zimoyo) and Gilmore Tee. We have engaged the reputable personnel for the show and rehearsals have been made, we are ready for the show. This year is bigger and better as there are a lot of surprises.”

For the awards, rising Zimdancehall sensation Nutty O is leading with seven nominations, Freeman HKD has five, Janet Manyowa four, DJ Zandimaz four and Tammy Moyo three.

“We selected nominees by way of submissions, we received over 1 700 submissions, at the vetting process we looked for those who were eligible and screened the numbers down to 909,” said Nyandoro.

“We selected those who had submitted under the right category and those whose material was released between 1 January and 31 December 32021”

Nyandoro said the after party of the awards show is going to be held at the same venue.

PPC Zimbabwe is the headline partner for ZIMA 2022, with other partners including 4May International, Wezhaz Executive Cars, Barmlo Investments, Kitchen Link and Bullion Group.