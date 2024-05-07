ANC invites Zanu PF for mop-up rally

Joseph Madzimure Politics Hub

Zanu PF is keenly following the campaign period ahead of South Africa’s general elections on May 29, with the revolutionary party’s Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu saying they have been invited by their colleagues in the ANC to be part of their mobilisation process in the last few days of campaigning.

The ANC will battle it out with the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party backed by former South African president Jacob Zuma plus a group of fringe political parties.

South Africans will elect a new National Assembly as well as the provincial legislature in each of the country’s nine provinces before the National Assembly elects the President.

The ANC is expected to retain its parliamentary majority in the country’s seventh democratic election since the end of the apartheid system in 1994, with the 2024 elections coinciding with South Africa’s celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy

Dr Mpofu yesterday said South Africa “is part of us in the region, we have an interest in what is going on”.

“We have been in touch with the South African ruling party. What is happening there is an internal issue which we are closely monitoring. I cannot rule out the fact that we can go and assist if they need assistance from us. There are pressing issues that need to be addressed by South Africans on the political developments taking place there,” said Dr Mpofu.

He said Zanu PF hoped the elections would be conducted in accordance with SADC rules regarding elections.

“We wish them the best in their efforts to conduct their elections,” said Dr Mpofu.