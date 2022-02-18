€304m deal to transform Pomona waste management

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

A German investor, Geogenix BV, is set to invest €304 million in a massive waste-to-energy project at Pomona dumpsite in Harare which is expected to generate up to 22MW of electricity.

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo said the investor was expected in the country in two weeks for the finalisation of the agreement.

“What is left is for them (Geogenix BV) to sign an agreement to start. They will sign the agreement with the City of Harare and we are expecting them in the next two weeks, but all the indications show that they are ready to start,” he said.

Cabinet on Tuesday approved the joint venture agreement between Council and Geogenix BV, which will see the firm investing €303,9 million in a waste-to-energy project at Pomona dumpsite.

The deal will be operated by the investor for 30 years and is set to improve waste management and increase power supply.

Under the deal, the investor will design, build, operate and transfer the Pomona waste management facility to an energy plant.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: “Cabinet considered and approved the joint venture agreement for the design, build, operate and transfer for the Pomona waste management facility and waste-to energy plant project between the City of Harare and Geogenix BV which was presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable July Moyo, as chairman of the ad hoc Cabinet Committee.

“The partnership is between the City of Harare and Geogenix B.V for the Harare Pomona waste management and waste-to-energy plant project.

“Geogenix BV will invest €303,9 million to design, build, operate and transfer a waste management facility and waste-to energy 16 to 22 MW plant at Pomona in Harare.

“The project will be managed and operated by the investor for a period of 30 years before transfer of the project to the City of Harare.

In addition to waste management, the project would also generate up to 22MW of electricity which would be introduced into the national grid.

“Government is encouraging local authorities to open up similar projects in other cities and towns as a way to ensure environmentally-friendly management of waste in the country.”

The agreement follows a feasibility study conducted by a reputable international and it is expected that the project will have a positive impact on Harare’s quest to go green.