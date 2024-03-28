Zim, Zambian comediennes in cultural exchange

Arts Reporter

A local women’s empowerment organisation, Zheera Trust, will tomorrow hold a cultural exchange programme for Zimbabwean and Zambian comediennes.

The event comes at a time when the curtain is coming down on Women’s Month with several activities being held across the world.

Dubbed the “African Influencer Unity Project”, the programme will see renowned Zambian comediennes Theresa Lyainga, Vubwi, and Vikacha engaging with locals namely Lorraine Guyo, Patricia Putsai, and Mbuya VaPiyasoni.

Zheera Trust founder Alice Tagwira said the exchange programme was aimed at uniting and celebrating women on the continent.

“By fostering collaboration, cultural exchange, and promoting unity, we aim to create a strong network of influential women who can collectively contribute to the growth, development, and empowerment of Africa.

“This project recognises the power of social media and influencer culture in shaping opinions, promoting causes, and creating positive change,” said Tagwira.

“By harnessing the collective potential of female African influencers, we can create a powerful force for progress and unity”.

The programme will also showcase talent and promote artistic collaboration.

“We aim to foster artistic collaboration between Zambian and Zimbabwean talent, encouraging the exchange of ideas, skills, and perspectives.

“We want to showcase the power of collaboration in the arts, transcend borders, and create meaningful connections.

“We will provide a platform for these talented women to showcase their distinctive styles and thought-provoking performances”.

Tagwira said the visiting comediennes will also feature in a collaborative short film.

“We had initially planned to stage a play, but we found that to be too demanding, so we postponed that in favour of a short film,” she said.

To welcome the Zambian guests, Tagwira said her organisation will through their flagship women empowerment publication “She Glows” host a banquet at a local hotel.

“We will have a cultural exchange banquet on Friday that will have several activities including cultural games, traditional food tasting, live traditional music, and dance”, she said.

“We will have all our comediennes there. The Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports Arts and Culture Emily Jesaya will be the keynote speaker”.

She Glows Africa Magazine is a quarterly publication that serves as a platform for informative and inspiring content.

The magazine covers a diverse range of topics, providing readers with valuable insights and resources for personal growth and development.

Each edition is carefully crafted to engage and empower its readership, fostering dialogue and creating a sense of community among women in the region.

Tagwira said celebrated boxer Charles Manyuchi will also make an appearance at the event.

“Manyuchi is coming to support the girl child,” she said.