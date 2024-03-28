Did Warriors coach miss the plot?

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS interim coach Norman Mapeza’s approach to the recent Four Nations Tournament has left many Zimbabweans divided.

The Warriors fell 1-3 to Kenya in the final of the inaugural tournament at Bingu National Stadium in Malawi on Tuesday night.

They had edged neighbours Zambia 6-5 in the semi-final after a gallant show in which they had to come from a two-goal deficit and force a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

There was a lot of excitement around the Zimbabwe team, which had several new foreign-based players who many people back home had hoped the coach would take the opportunity to see them in action for the first time in preparation for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

But after Mapeza stuck to the tried and tested in Tuesday night’s final, the narrative narrowed down to the coach with many questioning the approach to the game and the decision to overlook some of the foreign-based players that had responded to the national team’s call for the first time.

Mapeza easily drew all the limelight on himself after he was also shown a red card early in the second half, in an incident he later lamented during the post-match conference.

Zimbabwe defender Teenage Hadebe was also given his marching orders as both teams finished with 10 men.

“We had some few penalty shouts in the first half, but I think that’s what triggered everything because when I asked they thought maybe I was trying to overrule whatever they had decided.

“Then from that commotion, maybe I overreacted, but I don’t think I did anything wrong because their coaches also went on the pitch. Then, from that commotion, I ended up getting a red card and after that, within a space of 10 minutes, our defender got a red car as well.

“I think my boys were affected psychologically after that and it’s always difficult. But congratulations to Kenya for winning the tournament. It was a well-organised tournament,” said Mapeza.

Responding to ZIFA’s post on the Warrior’s loss on X (formerly Twitter), Nkosilathi George Mlalazi said Zimbabwe should have drawn up clear objectives going into the tournament.

Were the Warriors going all out to win the tournament in Malawi at all costs or they had long-term objectives like the upcoming World Cup qualifiers?

“Maybe ZIFA instructed Mapeza to win it at all costs. This should have been a player assessment programme. Some players were on vacation in Malawi come June you will be still searching for combinations and team foundation,” he said.

Most of the Warriors supporters believe Mapeza could have missed the opportunity to assess more of the players at his disposal in preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in June.

Exciting prospects like Tawanda Maswanhise of Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday’s Joey Phuthi, Tivonge Rushesha, Shane Maroodza, Brendan Galloway, and goalkeeper Marley Tavaziva of Brentford were some of the players that the supporters were anxious to see after they were flown from England for this tournament.

Maswanhise, Maroodza, and Phuthi were given their first international caps albeit playing cameo roles towards the end of the game, while Galloway had a bit more minutes as a second-half substitute.

The other players including locals like Peter Muduhwa, Martin Mapisa, Kelvin Moyo, and Emmanuel Jalai also returned home without kicking the ball.

“I appreciate the fact that the Warriors played some meaningful games as we prepare for the upcoming crucial World Cup qualifiers,” said Warriors cheerleader Chris Romario Musekiwa.

“Moreover, those were our first serious friendly games after our 18 months’ suspension from international football; hence the main objective of such a tournament is to identify players that can make up a strong Warriors squad for key assignments ahead.

“The new look team needs more time to gel; let’s have more friendlies before June World Cup qualifiers.

“I also think the technical bench should have given all the players called a run. A galaxy of Warriors stars responded to the call for national duty and trooped in for this tournament.

“It’s also important to salute the regular members of the Warriors squad for embracing the new boys who turned up for this tourney and we hope they maintain the same spirit as we prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Lesotho in June. Let’s give maximum support to the team in all circumstances.

“We call upon the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to appoint a substantive coach without delay so that he can have enough to look at the players he will use for the World Cup qualifiers,” said Musekiwa.

Mapeza has declared he is available for national team duty should ZIFA need his services as a substantive coach. The former Zimbabwe international believes in continuity.

“I just wish our federation could keep the same group of players. I can see a very bright future for us,” said Mapeza.

Mapeza however, is not sure of his continued flirtation with the Warriors.

“I always leave everything in God’s hands. I can’t plan for tomorrow because I don’t know what tomorrow will bring.

“This is my country, I played for Zimbabwe for so many years and I have been coaching in and out of the national team for so many years. So, if they ask me to help them, I will be available,” said Mapeza.

Local coach Bongani Mafu said the decision to call the foreign-based players was commendable and said people should respect Mapeza’s judgment.

“I am happy to see a technical team that calls our boys both home and away not frauds who at one time refuse to call the overseas boys saying English football is inferior.

“Like I said no one will feel the pain of Zimbabwe losing like a Zimbabwean coach. Well done my coach, learn from your mistakes and improve going forward,” he said.

Warriors captain Marshall Munetsi said the Four Nations Tournament was crucial for the team’s World Cup preparations.

“I think for us it wasn’t a loss because these were friendly games in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers in June,” said Munetsi.

“Overall this tournament helped us to achieve our target of preparing for June and keeping the same squad . . . Continuity is key. If you look at all the nations that do well even from Morocco when they went to the World Cup continuity was key from the coach, the players, and the management. We have to stick together as a team for us to grow as a football nation,” said Munetsi.