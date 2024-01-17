Zim to host another youth football tourney

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

AFTER successfully staging the second edition of the Cosafa region’s CAF Schools U15 football Championships last month, the country is scheduled to host yet another international fiesta next month.

The tournament which has been put together by Jadel Football Academy will see Australia, England, Namibia and China U12 teams battling it out along local sides in an 8-a-side showdown at Prince Edward on February 3.

Players from abroad are expected to start arriving on January 28, for one of the biggest youth tournaments to be held in this country.

One of the organisers of the fiesta Primrose Serima said the preparations are going on smoothly.

“Basically everything is in order and at the moment I am taking some papers to ZIFA. We hope that we host a successful tournament and give exposure to our youngsters in the presence of international scouts,” said Serima.

“The tournament will allow players from local clubs to play against those from abroad and that will aid in the building of their confidence levels.

“We are almost 90 percent ready and we are excited to host a tournament of this magnitude.

“We want to put our country on the map and we are confident that we will also immensely benefit in terms of sport tourism and the like.

“Teams from Australia, England, Namibia, Jadel China, Jadel Mbare and Ali Sundowns will battle it out for honours in this contest.

“I am also glad to inform you that we have also invited international scouts to grace the event. That means some of the youngsters will get some life-changing opportunities as some will get international football scholarships”.

Academy founder Walter Musanhu, a former Motor Action player who is based in Beijing China where the nursery is headquartered, said the tournament will be a game-changer.

“We have taken some time arranging for this tournament. I am very happy with the progress in terms of preparations being done by the people on the ground in Zimbabwe,” said Musanhu.

“I am also very happy with the support that we are receiving from football stakeholders across the board.

“We are hoping to see a very good tournament with a lot of competition because this is something all the players have been preparing for quite a long time now.

“Of course, this will be an opportunity for some to get football scholarships and that makes the whole thing an exciting lot. We can promise nothing but fireworks”.

Zimbabwean Musicians will play against G-Unit in a curtain-raiser match.