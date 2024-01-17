  • Today Wed, 17 Jan 2024

Follet-Smith withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic

Follet-Smith withdraws from Dubai Desert Classic Ben Follet-Smith

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

BEN Follet-Smith will miss out on the Dubai Desert Classic which tees off tomorrow at the Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The golfer had expressed interest in taking part in the event after he had registered and was going to be the only Zimbabwean player at this year’s DP World Tour event formerly the European tour along with several top golfers.

Follet-Smith a former Mississippi University graduate has the DP World Tour card after winning several tournaments like the Vodacom Golf of Origins in the Sunshine Tour.

Dubai Desert Classic has a purse value of US9 000000.

Meanwhile, Kieran Vincent is set to join Masters champion John Rahm’s new LIV Golf team after earning his spot on the lucrative Saudi-backed circuit last month.

Masters champion Rahm made the switch from PGA to the Saudi-backed tour last month in a blockbuster deal said to be worth $566 million to the world number three.

