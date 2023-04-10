Nakamba voted Luton Town Player of the Month

Eddie Chikamhi

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s resurgence at English Championship side Luton Town has not gone unnoticed as he was named the club’s Player of the Month for March.

The club announced at the weekend that Nakamba won the vote for the Diamond Player of the Month Award for March ahead of equally impressive Welsh international, Tom Lockyer.

“The 29-year-old midfielder won our closest vote yet, beating defender Tom Lockyer by just two votes. The Aston Villa loanee picked up 36 per cent of the overall vote after playing every minute in March.

“The Zimbabwean international was instrumental for the Hatters, going without a defeat last month and not conceding a single goal from open play,” said the club in a statement.

Nakamba arrived at the Hatters on the transfer deadline day in January, on loan from English Premiership side Aston Villa.

It was largely a downgrade, as he had to go one rung down from the fierce competition of English Premiership football, where he apparently found no takers after a price tag was out on his head by Villa.

The holding midfielder has played 12 matches since the loan move, 11 in the starting line-up and one substitute appearance.

Nakamba played every minute in March as Luton Town won three games against Swansea, Sheffield United and Bristol City. They also collected an important away point at Sunderland where they conceded the only goal during the month in the 1-1 draw.

The Zimbabwean has been credited for helping he side nail a promotion playoff to the English Premiership next season.

Luton Town are currently sitting in third position in the race and have just missed the automatic promotion tickets that have been snapped up by Vincent Kompany’s Burnley and Sheffield United.

Nakamba has received some review by the local media around the city of Luton.

The Oak Road Hatter lastwee claimed “Nakamba is the final piece of the puzzle that Luton Town must solve to ensure promotion”.

“Luton Town’s bid for promotion from the Championship has been boosted by the presence of Marvelous Nakamba, who has proven to be the missing piece in their pursuit of success,” the article said.

“The Zimbabwean midfielder’s impact has been undeniable, with his performances helping the Hatters to secure crucial results on their quest to secure a place in the playoffs and keep a tight chase on Sheffield United in second place.”

Nakamba has had impressive statistics in the Luton Town midfield.

In the 11 games that he has started, Luton Town have only lost one game. This impressive record is a testament to Nakamba’s influence on the team’s performance, as his presence in midfield has provided stability and balance. “Furthermore, Nakamba has proven to be a threat around the box as well, having created three chances for his teammates.

“He demonstrated his passing ability in Luton’s victory over Bristol City, picking out a perfect pass for Cody Drameh to assist Carlton Morris in the game-winning goal. His creativity and ability to create opportunities for his teammates have been invaluable to Luton’s attacking play.”

Nakamba’s presence in midfield has also allowed his teammates to flourish, particularly Cody Drameh and Alfie Doughty, who have been given the freedom to press high up the wings where they are most effective.

This has created a more dynamic and unpredictable attacking threat for Luton, as Nakamba’s defensive contributions have given his teammates more licence to push forward.

In addition, Nakamba’s work ethic and dedication have made him an instant fan favourite at Luton Town.

His willingness to put in the hard yards and do the dirty work for the team has earned him admiration and respect from both fans and pundits alike.