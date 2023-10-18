Zim starts preps for Sadc summit

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere addresses the media during a post-Cabinet briefing in Harare yesterday

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

AS incoming Chair of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), Zimbabwe will host the regional bloc’s annual summit in Harare next year with preparations already underway, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has said.

The SADC Chair oversees the highest level of the governance structure of the regional bloc, and among others, has the overall mandate of providing policy direction, and controlling the functions of SADC.

The SADC Chairperson also interacts with the SADC Secretariat staff, provides guidance, and signs SADC legal instruments during their tenure.

Currently, the bloc’s Chairperson is Angolan President João Lourenço and the Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo is the outgoing Chairperson.

In a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Dr Muswere said preparations for the SADC summit are underway.

He said 10 sub-committees, each with a lead Ministry, have since been established to ensure a successful summit.

Dr Muswere said the nation would be apprised on further developments.

“The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable A. Murwira, briefed Cabinet on preparations for the SADC Summit to be held in 2024.

“The nation is being informed that Zimbabwe, as the incoming Chair of the regional organisation, will host the Summit in Harare, at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, in August 2024.

“Ten (10) Sub-Committees at Senior Officials level, each with a lead Ministry, have been set up to co-ordinate the thematic areas under their purview.

“The nation will be kept abreast of developments on the matter,” he said.

The bloc recently endorsed the August 23/24 harmonised elections after they commended Zimbabwe for holding peaceful and credible polls.

Part of the final reports read: “The SEOM commends the people of Zimbabwe for conducting themselves in a peaceful, orderly and exemplary manner during the pre-election phase, voting days, and the immediate post-election period.”

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere revealed that Zimbabwe would be attending the Osaka Expo 2025 from April 13 to October 13 in Japan.

The Expo will run under the theme, “Designing Future Society for our Lives”.

“The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable A. Murwira, gave an update on Zimbabwe’s participation at Osaka Expo 2025.

“The nation is being informed that Zimbabwe will participate at the Osaka Expo 2025 to be held in Japan from 13 April to 13 October 2025, which will be held under the theme, “Designing Future Society for our Lives”.

“His Excellency the President has already approved that Zimbabwe hosts its National Day on 16 July 2025,” Dr Muswere said.