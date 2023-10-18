Tanzania opens port post in Zim

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

Tanzania will continue strengthening the existing cooperation and bilateral relations with Zimbabwe which date back to the days of the liberation struggle, Tanzanian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Simon Sirro said this week.

Speaking during the opening of a Tanzania Ports Authority office in Harare on Monday, which will assist in the importation of cars and other goods from Tanzanian ports, Ambassador Sirro said Tanzania valued the long-existing ties with Zimbabwe.

The establishment of the TPA office was the implementation of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries during the 8th Joint Permanent Commission held between July 29 and 31, 2019 in Harare.

“The United Republic of Tanzania values the long-standing relations between our two brotherly countries, which commenced during the Liberation Movements.

“It is my sincere expectation that we will sustain and further strengthen the existing friendship and cooperation between these two brotherly countries which commenced since the time of liberation,” he said.

Ambassador Sirro said the MoU called for promoting cross border investment and trade cooperation between the two countries, to intensify efforts of trade promotion in the transport sector by expanding volume of trade and implementing their economic diplomacy policies.

“The office will bring TPA facilities closer to port users and hence eliminate the need of traders to physically travel to Tanzania to access port services and will therefore lead to a reduction in the overall cost of trade.

TPA deputy director general Engineer Juma Kijavara said their main objective was to enhance the advantages of the geographical position of Tanzania as a maritime nation.

“From 2020 to June 2023, over 45 000 vehicles destined to for Zimbabwe had passed through Dar es Salaam Port. This has been facilitated by the presence of our dedicated RoRo Terminal which has the size of 73 000 square meters, with capacity to accommodate at least 6 000 vehicles at any given time which translates to at least 200 000 units per annum with the highest level of operational efficiency to offload 100 vehicles per hour,” he said.

He said the Harare office will include the provision of updated information on new and ongoing projects, systems and equipment from time to time.

Another vital role of the office is to provide recommendations on credible clearing and forwarding agents and additionally, the office will act as a link to all other related port stakeholders for seamless cargo flow to Zimbabwe customers.

“Other tasks performed by this office includes the provision of necessary information with regards to cargo imported to Zimbabwe through Dar es Salaam Port including vessel arrival dates, providing real time solution finding on any challenges that may arise during the cargo clearance process so as to eliminate the need for customers to physically travel to Dar es Salaam, hence minimising the overall cost of trade,” Eng Kijavara said.

Ity would also support in the verification of port charges prior to payment finalisation, provision of a step-to-step import and exportation process at the port for logistical arrangements and planning, follow up on claims lodged by customers for damages at the port and ensure urgent compensation is provided.

“TPA Zimbabwe Office will also assist the clients with follow up on all requests lodged by our customers and ensure timely provision of feedback as well as provision of adequate information on the list of vehicles due to being auctioned for overstaying.”

“The aim is to inform and remind our customers of the necessity to fast-track payment of port charges so as to prevent the vehicle auctioning,” he said.

Bus operators in the transport industry have also hailed the setting up of the TPA offices saying this will go a long way in reducing the number of accidents and robbery cases.

Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation chairman (ZPTO), Dr Sam Nanhanga said: “We welcome this development because we were facing a lot of challenges like robberies. We import buses from China using the Tanzanian port. We were also facing challenges with Tanzanian police laws.

“The establishment of an office here is a welcome development. It means we have a way to get the rules and regulations of Tanzania before our drivers embark to Tanzania. So at the end of the day they would know exactly what they are supposed to do and what they are not supposed to do because we are two different countries with some of the laws different.”

Tashllyt Investments, Mr Tangisai Mapuranga said this was a very good move which was important to them as transporters since they import buses, spare parts and other goods from China through Tanzania.

“It has been expensive for us to send people with large amounts of money to pay for all the charges required to import our buses, spare parts and goods, as well as paying people to go Tanzania as well. However, in some instances those people could also get robbed or even involved in fatal road accidents.

“So now that there is that agreement and the TPA, it is going to reduce costs on our part and also reduce incidences of robberies and accidents. So this is a very good move which has been done by our minister, which has been done between Zimbabwe and Tanzania and that solidarity will go a long way in supporting us as businesspeople in Zimbabwe,” he said.