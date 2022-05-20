Zim reaps rewards from First Lady’s partnership with Merck Foundation

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa who is also Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More than a Mother” shares a lighter moment with other African First Ladies during a virtual summit at State House. - Picture: John Manzongo.

Tendai Rupapa–Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE is reaping immense benefits from the partnership between First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa and an international organisation Merck Foundation which has enabled local doctors study critical and under-served specialties in a development expected to add significant value to women’s health and transform the landscape of fertility and reproductive health nationwide.

Dr Mnangagwa, who is the Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” in Zimbabwe yesterday joined other African First Ladies at the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative virtual Summit held to review progress on various initiatives they are leading and executing in their countries as ambassadors of Merck More than a Mother campaign.

The First Ladies and Dr Rasha Kelej congratulated Amai Mnangagwa for her doctorate, saying they were all happy for her.

In her speech, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, said she was excited by the significant strides the country had made.

“I am particularly excited as the Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” campaign, that five doctors have completed the Fertility and Embryology Training Programme in India.

Moreover, 18 scholarships have been provided to young doctors from different provinces in Zimbabwe for one-year diploma and two-year Master Degree in Sexual and Reproductive Medicines, from South Wales UK or Valencia University, Spain.

“This will add significant value to Women’s Health and will transform the landscape of Fertility and Reproductive Health nationwide.

“Together with the Ministry of Health, we will follow up to ensure they are making good use of this great opportunity so that they can help women in general and infertile couples in particular across the country,” she said.

The mother of the nation, who is also Zimbabwe’s health ambassador, acknowledged the valuable partnership that Zimbabwe has with Merck Foundation to advance the country’s healthcare capacity.

“We have also provided 38 scholarships for diabetes care specialty training including one-year post graduate diploma in diabetes, two-year MSc in diabetes and 3 months diabetes master course.

“Furthermore, together we provided four scholarships for one-year online post graduate diploma and two-year MSc in endocrinology and also seven scholarships for one-year and two-year MSc in Preventive Cardiovascular Medicines Diploma from the University of South Wales.”

To demonstrate its response to the coronavirus outbreak, together with Merck Foundation she said Zimbabwe had provided five scholarships for one-year post graduate diploma and two-year MSc in respiratory medicines, one scholarship for post graduate diploma in clinical microbiology and infectious diseases and seven scholarships for post graduate diploma in Acute Medicine.

Through these programmes, the First Lady said the country will be able to reshape the landscape of its healthcare sector and empower healthcare providers and motivate them to provide better care to the people.

“Together with Merck Foundation chief executive, we conducted our Online Annual Summit last year, to meet Merck Foundation Alumni, the beneficiaries of all medical training programmes and also the winners of Merck Foundation Awards.

“Moreover, we have also launched eight important different competitions for our communities which are: Best Media, Song, Film and Fashion awards for ‘More Than a Mother’ and ‘Promoting Healthy Lifestyle’. These awards aim to encourage Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields to play their important role in sensitising their communities about sensitive social and health issues,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said they had also launched three children storybooks titled: “Tudu’s Story” to emphasise on the strong family values of love and respect from a young age which will reflect on eliminating the stigma of infertility and resultant domestic violence in the future, “Educating Rujeko Story” to emphasise on the importance of empowering girls through education and “Make the Right Choice Story” to raise awareness about coronavirus prevention amongst children and youth as it provides facts about the pandemic and how to stay safe and healthy during the outbreak. 30 000 copies of the three storybooks have been distributed to young readers, school students of Zimbabwe.

“Together with the ministries of Health and Information, we also organised the Merck Foundation Health Media Training to educate the media to be the voice of the voiceless and to break the stigma around infertility in Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa. We hope to organise this important training again annually. Programmes and initiatives of Merck Foundation will continue to transform people’s lives every day,” she said.

Earlier Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation had said the foundation had provided more than 1 000 scholarships in the health sector in 42 countries.

“I am proud that we have provided 1 300 scholarships in the health sector in 42 countries. This was made possible by the support of you the First Ladies who are ambassadors of More than a Mother.

“These are success stories. Through your advocacy, the First Ladies, we managed to conduct a wide range of social and health initiatives,” she said.

Mrs Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, the DRC First Lady, said she was grateful for the scholarships granted to over 30 doctors in her country.

“The doctors can now give better and quality care to couples suffering fertility challenges. I firmly believe media and arts also play an important role to fight and break the stigma surrounding infertility,” she said.

Equally elated was Burundi First Lady Mrs Angeline Ndayishimiye.

“I am glad of the significant impact of our partnership with Merck Foundation. I pledge my commitment to this partnership which has improved development in the health sector in Burundi,” she said.

First Lady of the Central African Republic, Brigitte Touadera, said with the support of Merck Foundation, women victims of GBV in her country were helped and empowered and today they were highly respected in their communities.

“We are also grateful to scholarships given to our doctors as this will significantly improve our health sector. We want to improve women’s health and fertility care thus fighting stigma. We also launched programmes with Merck Foundation aimed at fighting child marriages. We also launched books for children in order to instil values of love, respect and education from a tender age. 30 000 copies were distributed to schools. Thank you Merck Foundation for supporting the education sector. We need to support the girl’s education strongly,” she said.

Liberia First Lady Mrs Clar Marie Weah expressed gratitude to Merck Foundation for its life changing programmes introduced in her country and many other African countries.

Malawi First Lady Mrs Monica Chakwera shared what her country had achieved so far through her partnership with Merck Foundation.

“As First Ladies who are ambassadors of more than a mother, we can make a difference in the lives of people we serve in our respective countries. Let’s all continue working hard for the betterment of our countries,” she said.

Prof Dr Stangenberg-Haverkamp Chairman Board of Trustees Merck Foundation thanked the First Ladies for dedicating their time doing programmes through partnership with Merck Foundation.

“Let’s join hands and continue working hard. Let’s continue spearheading women empowerment in communities,” he said.

Botswana First Lady Mrs Neo Masisi said she valued the partnership with Merck and was proud to be part of it.

“We have achieved milestones in health care and fight against GBV. Considering the shortage of gynaecologists in Botswana, the partnership, scholarships and support from Merck Foundation will improve the health sector in Botswana. Together with the Merck Foundation, we can end GBV in Botswana and all other African countries. These joint efforts are intended to protect girls and women against GBV and send a strong message to perpetrators who are mostly men that we have rights and a voice. The programmes and partnership with Merck is aimed at improving healthcare and addressing sensitive issues like GBV and Infertility in our countries,” she said.

Sierra Leone First Lady Mrs Fatima Maada Bio said she was proud to say that as First Ladies they were driven with the passion to change the narrative in Africa, especially looking at women issues.

Niger First Lady, Bazoum Hadiza Mabrouk, Gambia First Lady Mrs Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow and

Nigerian First Lady Dr Aisha Muhammadu Buhari also shared their experiences and achievements in their countries saying they valued the partnerships with Merck Foundation.