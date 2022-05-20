More firms support First Lady’s works

Mr Exevia Maoneke and his wife Tracy with the goods they donated to Angel of Hope Foundation at Zimbabwe House. - Picture: John Manzongo.

Tendai Rupapa–Senior Reporter

MORE individuals and companies are coming in with resources to support Angel of Hope Foundation’s patron, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s philanthropic works and various other social responsibility programmes to transform lives.

The mother of the nation’s foundation is not State-funded and relies on resources from well-wishers to achieve its goals.

It is the First Lady’s hard work and non-selective approach that has captured the imagination of individuals and companies to assist with whatever they have to assist other citizens.

This week, Harare businessman Mr Exevia Maoneke and his wife Tracy, donated 57 boxes of cooking oil, 148 cartons of sugar and 429 x 10kg bags of maize-meal for the benefit of vulnerable members of society.

The couple implored other businesspeople and Zimbabweans with means to follow suit and help the First Lady in her mission to ease the plight of those in need.

“I am the owner of executive cars and Hwezhaz Investments. We made a decision to donate to the First Lady because of her works which please us a lot. We have seen that the First Lady has many people looking up to her hence she needs our support. For her to manage to cover the whole country, we encourage her other children like us countrywide to assist,” Mr Maoneke said.

Mrs Tracy Maoneke said she was happy for the work being done by the First Lady countrywide.

“I have come with my husband to help Amai who is helping mainly the womenfolk. As a woman I am touched by the work being done by our mother. This is a good thing and as young women we should emulate such good works.

“This is why I have decided to back my husband in helping Amai in what she is doing. Our country is awash with domestic violence cases, but our mother is seeking an end to this. If there is food in the home, violence cases will be low, therefore, we pray that these groceries will assist in a big way,” she said.

The First Lady expressed gratitude to Mr Maoneke and his wife for extending a hand to the needy.

“I am thankful to Mr and Mrs Maoneke for what they have done. May God bless them. To me as a mother, no gift is too big or too small as there is always someone in need out there,” she said.

The First Lady travels the length and breadth of the country, including hard to reach areas, tending to the needs of citizens.

She has also been on a mission to provide awareness on non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes and cancer where she encourages people to eat healthy, get tested early for early commencement of treatment to save lives.

Through her foundation, she has also been meeting the elderly to see to it that their health and nutritional requirements are met.

At a time when some children were pulling out of school owing to food challenges, the mother of the nation with the assistance of her foundation’s partners unveiled a school feeding scheme for children in vulnerable communities to ensure they remain in school.