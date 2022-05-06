Zim products charm buyers in Italy

Zimbabwean products have been described as unique and amongst best quality at the Macfrut 2022

Business Reporter

Zimbabwean products have been described as unique and amongst best quality at the Macfrut 2022, the largest fruit and vegetable exhibition show currently underway in Remini, Italy.

At the fair, ZimTrade — the country’s trade development and promotion organisation — has organised for 10 companies to exhibit, twice the number from five that took part last year.

More companies are also engaging potential buyers through representative organisations at the fair, such as the Horticultural Development Council.

This is the second year that ZimTrade has organised for local horticultural producers to take part at the event, following the successful engagements last year, where deals valued at more than US$2,5 million were concluded at the event.

At this year’s event the basket of Zimbabwe’s offerings includes horticultural produce, niche products such as baobab, and diversified herbs and spices, which have all been described by potential buyers as unique and top quality.

For example, buyers from European markets have said Zimbabwe-grown blueberries are sweet and taste better when compared to competition from European and American suppliers.

These are the same sentiments shared with regards to locally produced Haas variety avocados, highly demanded citrus fruits, top-quality sugar snap peas, and the yellow-fleshed sweet potato range.

In terms of herbs and spices, Zimbabwe is targeting the growing health-conscious consumer market with products such as moringa, which is full of Vitamin C and potassium, hibiscus that is rich in antioxidants such as beta-carotene, Vitamin C and anthocyanin, as well as saffron.

The Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos, said the event had provided a unique window for Zimbabwean producers to engage buyers in Italy.

“The Macfrut 2022 has provided our producers a great opportunity to showcase their products to Italy and the world as the expo has drawn thousands of people from all over the world to the venue.

“We have seen 10 amazing proudly Zimbabwean suppliers showcase their products which has been met with great excitement by Italian and international customers.

“This is of major importance to us in Zimbabwe as it allows us to increase our export trade with the world, ensuring that we close our trade imbalance,” he said.

The Deputy Minister said the niche value added products being exhibited by Zimbabwean companies will help strengthen the country’s position as a supplier of quality products.

“The products on display have been value added, which is in line with our Horticulture Recovery and Growth Plan’s thrust to maximise the benefit of agricultural produce to our Nation.

“I am proud to say that our products are of world class quality,” he said, adding that “Having visited all Nation Stands, it is clear that Zimbabwe is a huge force to reckon with in the horticultural space.”

ZimTrade export promotion officer, Sheron Chingonzo said participating at the event is designed to unlock market access for Zimbabwean farmers and increase exports to Italy, in line with emerging global trends.

“The main objectives of participating in this event is to increase the export of Zimbabwe’s fresh produce to Italy as well as to learn the latest trends, innovations, products, and services in the supply chain of fresh produce.

“Already, participating companies are identifying key strategies for market entry through their engagements with buyers here in Italy and beyond, who are sharing their specific market entry requirements that will determine the success of Zimbabwean produce.”

Ms Chingonzo further said the ultimate goal is to see increased exports of Zimbabwean produce to Italy, as well as use the country as a gateway to the broader European community.

“With our participation, we hope to balance out and as well increase the level and quantum of bilateral trade between the two countries and for Zimbabwe to become one of the top supplying markets of its best tasting fresh produce not only in Italy but in Europe as well,” she said.

Since horticultural produce is a low hanging fruit for Zimbabwe, ZimTrade is targeting to leverage on them to increase local exports into Italy, which are currently low.

For example, Italy imports over US$160 million of cut flowers from across the world.

As Zimbabwe’s floriculture sector is on the rebound and already has a stronghold in markets such as the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, there is potential for the sector to boost exports into Italy.

Zimbabwe also produces a lot of macadamia and pecan nuts, which have a huge potential in Italy.

Other products such as citrus, that have already been identified by buyers from Italy as top quality, can perform well in the market, riding on current success in countries such as Spain, Portugal, France, and Germany.