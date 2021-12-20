Zim Ninja Academy receives medals

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIM Ninja Academy’s junior karatekas have finally received medals they won in an international tournament organised by the Mediterranean Karate Alliance (MKA) in partnership with Malta Tourism Authority, IKKAIDO Federation and Intercomp Malta.

The competition was held virtually last year and it took a while for the academy to get the 20 medals due to Covid-19 related issues.

The tournament was for junior karatekas below black belt.

They bagged 19 medals and an additional one was awarded to the coach, Wilfred Mashaya, making them a total of 20.

The coach’s award was an appreciation and honour for promoting talent in the country and giving equal opportunities to male and female athletes to participate in the MKA organised tournaments.

Wilfred Jnr Mashaya, Seamus Basikoro, Aaron Kanozema and Blessed Kanda represented the children’s category.

In the women’s section, the academy was represented by Mitchell Rudanda and Danai Guyo.

Vincent Fambira, Takudzwa Ngirazi, Tatenda Mapigoti, Fredson Mhondiwa, Prince Chabanga, Brian Shepeni and Ephraim Murwisi competed in the men’s section.