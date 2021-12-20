Junior football coach Jemwa back from US

Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

ALAXANDER Sports Club-based Avondale Athletic Club coach, Knowledge Jemwa, is back home after a once in a lifetime adventure in the United States where he was attached to several football academies.

Jemwa, a holder of a Diploma in Sports Management and a Diploma in Talent Scouting with the Scottish FA, was the only Zimbabwean in the programme, which ran from July 10 to October 31.

The young coach had an opportunity to rub shoulders with some high profile academy coaches in the United States which he said was an eye-opener.

“I managed to have time with coaches from clubs like Leeds Academy, LA Galaxy, Hollywood Soccer Academy, Valencia Academy, FC Barcelona, Portland Timbers and Nike Soccer Academy, among several others,” he said.

“I visited one great club, Legends Football Club in Los Angeles, and had some great sessions there and they are showing interest in taking me on board next year.

”We also visited Wentumpka Soccer Club and Universities. I have been to nine different States and got some good feedbacks from the directors. The experience has been great to be honest.

“I met different coaches from England, Brazil and several European countries and one of the coaches is an ex-Leeds player Bile Smith Tiesse who used to play with our own Munyaradzi Mbanje at Leeds United juniors, and is now a coach at Leeds Under-12.”