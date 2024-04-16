Zim musician makes waves in Ghana

Arts Reporter

Ghana-based rising afro-fusion musician Crispen Sibanda’s new single ‘Happiness’ has been well received in the West African country, thereby positioning the musician for international stardom.

This comes at a time when many locals have been trying to penetrate the West African music market which is highly competitive.

Since the boom of afro-beats years ago, many seasoned and upcoming local musicians have tried their luck in the genre with little or no success.

Sibanda’s newfound success is therefore worth celebrating.

The highly infectious song, “Happiness”, is a reminder to embrace joy and find the silver lining, even in challenging times.

The tune blends with Sibanda’s signature soulful vocals while the lyrics offer a message of hope and resilience, encouraging listeners to cultivate joy in their everyday lives.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Sibanda said the recently released song has had a good response.

“The people of Ghana have accepted my music better than I thought, especially considering that I only moved to the country in 2022,” he said.

“My streaming numbers are not bad for a recently released single. ‘Happiness’ has about 1000 streams on Spotify and 50 000 on Boomplay. The music video has 39 000 views on YouTube”.

Sibanda said he worked with a seasoned Ghanaian producer.

“Happiness was produced by one of the biggest artistes in Ghana, Kuami Eugene”, he said.

“The Ghana music influence really elevated my sound, and being in a new environment taught me so much.”

With a unique blend of traditional African rhythms and modern Western beats, Sibanda creates a sound that is truly his own.

Sibanda’s music style is characterised by energetic and infectious beats, catchy melodies, and powerful vocals. He blends different genres such as afro-beats, high-life, RnB and reggae with ease to create an electrifying sound that is both innovative and accessible.

Growing up in Bulawayo, Sibanda was exposed to a diverse array of music genres from an early age.

This, combined with his natural talent, led him to pursue a music career starting in 2019.

With a powerful stage presence and undeniable charisma, Sibanda is quickly becoming one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists on the afro-fusion scene.

What sets Sibanda apart from other talented musicians of his generation are his socially conscious lyrics. He often uses his music as a platform to address important issues.

“I am committed to using my music to make a positive impact on the world and to inspire change,” said Sibanda.

The success of “Happiness” has boasted Sibanda’s passion for music.

“I will be releasing more singles leading up to my first EP due for release this year,” he said.

With his unique sound and powerful message, Crispen Sibanda is poised for great success.

“Happiness” is available for streaming and download on all major online platforms.