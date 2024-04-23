First Lady comes face-to-face with knowledge gaps among youths

Girls from all the country’s provinces attending a week-long boot camp organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa are served breakfast on Sunday

Tendai Rupapa Senior Reporter

SOME girls drawn from the country’s 10 provinces attending a week-long girls camp being hosted by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa ran for cover on seeing live chickens while others could not even light a fire for cooking.

A good number could not hold a chicken let alone slaughter it and admitted to having domestic chores performed for them by househelps, exposing knowledge gaps which the First Lady sought to plug through an educative and interactive Nhanga session.

It emerged that most household tasks were now performed by maids, particularly in urban communities, largely affecting children who were now failing to perform even the most basic of chores expected for their ages.

But thanks to Amai Mnangagwa’s intervention, the children at the girls’ camp are being taught on personal and menstrual hygiene, doing laundry, cooking and baking among other household chores.

Yesterday they were also taught how to slaughter, dress and cook a chicken and how to bake traditional bread.

“The fear you showed when you saw live chickens makes me wonder if you can slaughter and prepare a chicken back home,” the First Lady said.

In response, Thandiswa Dube said: “I do not cook because we have a maid at home. My mother also does not cook as the maid takes care of everything.”

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa teaches girls from all the country’s provinces how to bake traditional bread during their educative and interactive boot camp on Sunday

Tatenda Maune said everything was also done for her at home.

“I wait for everything to be done for me. I put even my undergarments in the laundry basket because my mum says I am still young to do laundry,” she said.

“How old are you my daughter,” Amai Mnangagwa inquired to which Tatenda revealed that she was 13 and in Grade 7.

“My daughter, when you get home after the camp, may you tell your mum that you can now wash clothes and cook because at 13 you are now old enough to do all the household chores.”

The young girl expressed gratitude saying: “I am thankful Mhamha because I have learnt a lot from this camp and your teachings. From today, I will do my own laundry.”

In the morning, the girls had started their day with an aerobics session and exercises before heading for breakfast.

After breakfast they proceeded to a highly interactive session with the First Lady in the Nhanga (girl’s bedroom).

The First Lady has a passion for the empowerment of the girl child.

“Today we have entered the Nhanga where you will learn a lot from us as your mothers, aunties and grandmothers. As you see me remove the tag of First Lady and adopt that of your grandmother and aunt, I want you to leave this place knowing a lot.

“To the teachers we have, do not limit children, let them be free and ask the questions they want. You are there to teach these children and guide them through the correct path. We do not need to be shy as we mould our daughters, as we mould the girl child,” the First Lady said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa joins girls from all the country’s provinces attending a weeklong boot camp sing and dance motivating each other to continue keeping themselves pure and until they finish school and attain career on Sunday morning

The mother of the nation spoke about menstrual hygiene and took the girls through the menstrual cycle and hygiene tips.

“Poor menstrual hygiene can pose serious health risks, like reproductive and urinary tract infections.

“If you play with men at the age of menstruation you fall pregnant. I implore you not to be in love relationships before the time is ripe. We say no to child marriages.

“If you think you will run away from school by falling pregnant, we will send you back after giving birth. A parent will be embarrassed to get a call and be told that their daughter is lactating during lessons at school so to avoid this my daughters, stay away from men. Pursue your education,” she said.

She told the girls about natural herbs that soothes period pain after they had asked her.

Amai also touched on personal hygiene.

She asked them if there was anyone amongst them who had a boyfriend and they said no, although they had been pestered by boys looking for relationships. Others said they were aware of some of their peers who had boyfriends while still only in primary school.

“My daughters do not entertain those boys, learn to say No and respect yourself, your body. Tell those boys that I am coming after them. Do not destroy your future, you have a great future ahead and we want you to excel. What do you think you should do or focus on?” she asked.

Girls are shown the traditional bread they baked during one of their cooking lessons at the weeklong boot camp organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on Sunday

In response, the girls said education, avoiding destructions that may come your way, staying focused, working hard at school, being committed in our studies, avoiding peer pressure, having self control and having a relationship with God.

“My daughters always keep this in mind and be the doctors of tomorrow, lawyers, pilots, nurses, teachers of tomorrow among many other professions,” the First Lady said.

The girls had notebooks taking down notes.

The girls sang the song “humhandara hwedu Jehova ndimi munouziva Jehova, baba tichengetei (God, it is you who knows our chastity. Keep us safe), ”as they promised the First Lady that they would remain pure until the time is right.

Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Service Chaplain Christine Phiri gave an illustration of a wallet and why it was important to move around with it closed

“Why do we keep it safe?” she asked.

In response, the children said wallets contained valuables like money and important documents and were therefore,supposed to be kept safe.

“So what I am saying girls is keep your privates safe, that is your wallet. You cannot just open your privates for any man. If you open your wallet willy-nilly, there are thieves around you and they will steal from you.

“Once you lose your virginity, its gone. Virginity cannot be restored. Do not open your wallet until the time is right. Keep it safe and treasure your body because it is the temple of the Lord,” she said.

Girls attending a week-long boot camp organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa baking traditional bread on Sunday

One of the learners decried the kind of dressing she was seeing among girls.

“I come from Gwanda and you see someone wearing a bum short and crop top with a belly button ring and countless earrings. Mhamha our dressing these days as girls is a cause for concern,” she said.

The First Lady touched on decent dressing and culture.

One of the learners thanked the First Lady for her teachings say they were going to make a difference at their homes, schools and communities.

“Decent dressing will start with us Amai as your ambassadors. Vuzu parties are spawning diseases and pregnancies Amai. We should put a stop to them and it starts with us because we have learnt a lot from you,” she said.

Karen Mazodze who is in Grade 6 and from Masvingo Province was on cloud nine.

“I am so thankful to the First Lady for this educative session where we are learning a lot of things that we did not know. I will advise my peers about these values when I get back home,” she said.

Naledi Ndlovu from Matabeleland North Province echoed similar sentiments.

“I thank Amai Mnangagwa for teaching us valuable lessons about life and why we should treasure our education. She is showing us the light and telling us the importance of staying away from boys and focusing on our studies,” she said.

The views dovetailed with those expressed by Sandisiwe Mada from Manicaland Province.

“We are being taught personal hygiene, the best way to dress and to how perform household chores. We are also being taught to respect our parents and all elders. This is an important camp and I will have a lot of stories to share with my siblings and friends when I get back home,” she said.

Girls from all the country’s provinces attending a weeklong boot camp organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa partake in physical exercises on Sunday morning

The Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba programme which the First Lady is taking to all the children around the country, is part of her measures to fight moral decadence that is manifesting in youths.

Yesterday, the girls were left armed with vast knowledge on various issues pertaining the girl child.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa teaches girls from all the country’s provinces how to bake traditional bread during their educative and interactive boot camp on Sunday

Girls cut chicken into portions before cooking during one of their lessons at the weeklong boot camp organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on Sunday. – Pictures: John Manzongo

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa teaches girls from all the country’s provinces how to prepare and mix ingredients to as they prepared to bake traditional bread during their educative and interactive boot camp on Sunday

Girls dress chickens during one of their lessons at the weeklong boot camp organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa on Sunday