Zim man jailed 5 years in botched pangolin deal

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 45-year-old Zimbabwean man has been sent to prison in South Africa for five years after he was caught selling a pangolin in Polokwane in 2021.

Francis Shereni who pleaded not guilty when the trial opened at the Mankweng Regional Court in Limpopo was convicted on the strength of the State’s evidence.

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson for Limpopo Division, Ms Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said the man was arrested in May 2021 while selling the endangered animal.

“The accused was arrested in May 2021 at Church Street in Polokwane, attempting to sell a pangolin with his accomplice, the latter ran away from the scene. The accused was convicted for possession of Pangolin, cruelty to animals and contravening the immigration act,” she said.

“During the trial accused pleaded not guilty. The state then led the evidence of the witnesses whose evidence revealed that the accused was found in possession of a pangolin which was kept in a steel cabinet”.

The animal was found with injuries caused by sharp edges inside the cabinet, and it was dehydrated.

Ms Malabi Dzhangi said in aggravation of the sentence, the prosecutor, Advocate Steven Muavha had argued that the offence was very prevalent in Limpopo.

He prayed for the court to impose a sentence which would deter potential offenders.

“The court sentenced the accused to a five-year jail term for possession of pangolin, two years for cruelty to animals and two years for contravening the immigration act. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently with the sentence of five years imposed in respect of count one,” said the official.