Suspected armed robber gunned down at Ngundu Business Centre

Suspected armed robber Pardon Shoko who was gunned down at Ngundu Growth point by detectives on Valentine's Day.

George Maponga in Masvingo

Police in Masvingo on Valentine’s Day gunned down a suspected armed robber following a shoot-out at Ngundu Business Centre.

The deceased suspect, Pardon Shoko (36) of Runyararo West suburb in Masvingo died upon admission at Ngundu Clinic after he was shot in the shoulder by a team of detectives that was trailing him and two other members of his notorious gang Brian Jazi (36) of Gimboki area, Dangamvura in Mutare and Joseph Makuvise(43) of Makuvise village under Chief Mataruse in Gutu.

Makuvise and Jazi were arrested after police detectives shot dead Shoko and recovered a pistol with two live rounds that he was using in the shoot-out.

According to Masvingo police, the trio were under the radar of police for a spate of armed robberies that were reported in and around Masvingo City and three cases were cleared following the arrest of Makuvise and Jazi.

Police pounced them as they were reportedly en route to Chiredzi on another ”robbery” mission unaware that they were being trailed.