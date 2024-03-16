Zim intensifies war against narcotics

Minister Kazembe Kazembe addresses delegates on Thursday during the 67th session of the Commission on Narcotics Drugs in Vienna, Austria.

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Zimbabwe has pledged its continued commitment towards fighting illicit drug-related challenges despite hindrances being posed by Western-imposed illegal sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change-induced disasters exacerbating the vulnerabilities of people.

Whilst notable seizures and interdictions of illicit drug operations have resulted in the confiscation of drugs, arrests of traffickers, and disruption of drug networks including the training and capacitation of law enforcement agencies, the Government is further introducing a cocktail of measures to reinforce the fight against narcotics.

Addressing a delegation of member states during the high-level segment of the 67th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Cde Kazembe Kazembe highlighted various challenges characterising the confrontation of this global phenomenon also projecting strides being taken by the Zimbabwean government in mitigating this drug disaster.

Minister Kazembe, who is leading a delegation including the Director, Strategic Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in Home Affairs, Mr Mike Masaka, Special Advisor to the President and Cabinet on Public Health, Dr Agnes Mahomva among other inter-ministerial committee representatives, has reiterated the call for unconditional removal of illegal sanctions.

“I wish to underscore the predicament confronting the majority of developing countries, particularly those like my own, which are bearing the brunt of illegal economic sanctions imposed by some powerful countries in the West. Zimbabwe has been grappling with Unilateral Coercive Measures (UCMs) since 2000 which have undermined the country’s access to quality foreign direct investment, affordable financing and debt relief initiatives. This reduces the capacity to finance national programmes to mitigate the illicit drug challenges.

“The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, led by His Excellency President E.D. Mnangagwa, therefore reiterates its call for the immediate, unconditional and total removal of these illegal sanctions as echoed by the African Union (AU) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and in consonance with several United Nations General Assembly Resolutions deploring unilateral economic measures as a means of political and economic coercion against developing countries,” said Minister Kazembe.

In line with the international obligations under the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961, as amended by the 1972 Protocol and given the cross-border and global nature of drug trafficking, Zimbabwe revealed its support towards coordinated international cooperation and collaboration towards strengthening all multilateral efforts to overcome this complex challenge.

In pursuit of tangible progress towards achieving the commitments outlined in the 2019 Ministerial Declaration, President Mnangagwa established a National Taskforce on Drug and Substance Abuse in April 2022, with more measures on the cards to reinforce the fight.

Minister Kazembe also revealed that the government is further allocating a minimum of US$1.5 million towards the Nation’s Drug and Substance Abuse programmes for 2024 with these funds to be managed through a special Drug and Substance Abuse Fund.

Among its raft of measures, Zimbabwe will, “convert, within the next year, at least one decommissioned COVID-19 isolation facility in each of the 10 provinces into comprehensive drug treatment, rehabilitation and recovery facilities for individuals with substance abuse disorders. The facilities will use evidence-based and holistic approaches to treatment and rehabilitation,” said Minister Kazembe

In addition, the facilities will specifically prioritise victim-centred approaches to address the unique needs of each patient working closely with the communities through the existing and well-established health centre committees.

“Government will also establish a National Drug and Substance Agency, whose major function shall be to coordinate efforts by different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) towards the elimination of drug and substance abuse in the country.

“The National Drug Agency is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024, taking over the coordination of all national drug and substance abuse activities currently being implemented by the National Task Force. Essentially, this will strengthen the current multi-sectoral Whole of Government and Society national response and coordination approach of leaving no one and no place behind.”