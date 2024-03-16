Updated: Beitbridge bus collision, 9 confirmed dead

The wreckage from the accident scene at the Tshamunanga area where a City bus going to Harare collided with a Blue Circle bus travelling to Beitbridge. - Pictures: Thupeyo Muleya

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A total of nine people have been confirmed dead in the road accident that occurred in Beitbridge today following the collision of two buses.

Earlier on, the number of deaths was reported as 11 based on witness accounts, however, the Civil Protection Committee in Beitbridge has clarified the figures.

The incident occurred near Tshamunanga area 12km north of Beitbridge town along the Beitbridge to Masvingo Highway.

Witnesses said one of the buses hit a donkey and swaved to the oncoming traffic lane resulting in the collision.

Indications are that the City bus was heading to Harare while the Blue Circle bus was heading to Beitbridge from Kadoma when tragedy struck at around 1 am.

District Civil Protection Committee Chairperson, Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu Moyo who is also the District Development Coordinator confirmed the incident.

She said the civil protection members reacted swiftly upon getting a report of the incident and managed to get the injured in time to the hospital.

Mrs Mafu Moyo said seven people died on the spot while two died upon admission at the hospital.

“Eight people who were critical have been transferred to Bulawayo while the other 30 are being attended to at the local Hospital,” she said.

“At the same time, we want to pass our condolences to the families who lost relatives in the accident and we wish a quick recovery to the hospitalised.”

Beitbridge West legislator Cde Thusani Ndou who visited the injured this morning at the Beitbridge District hospital described the incident as unfortunate.

“I want to express my condolences to those who lost their relatives and also wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he said.