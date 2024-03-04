Zim eyes water exports to SA

Runde-Tende Dam will be two and half times bigger than Tugwi-Mukosi Dam (above).

George Maponga in Masvingo

Zimbabwe will in the next few years start exporting raw water to Limpopo province in neighbouring South Africa with the precious commodity expected to be piped from the planned Runde-Tende Dam in southern Masvingo province.

Runde-Tende Dam will be built at the confluence of Runde and Tende rivers in southern Chivi district and, upon completion, the reservoir will overtake Tugwi-Mukosi-domiciled in the same district-as Zimbabwe’s largest inland water body.

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira today disclosed that Government is forging ahead with plans to build Runde-Tende Dam to further enhance the province’s vast irrigation potential.

”Besides helping the province achieve its goals of creating a vast greenbelt in the Lowveld stretching from Rutenga in the west to Chiredzi, water from Runde-Tende Dam will also be exported to South Africa’s Limpopo Province and Zimbabwe will work with South Africa to build the dam,” said Minister Chadzamira.

Water exports from Runde-Tende to South Africa will earn the country hard currency and further strengthen trade relations between Zimbabwe and South Africa which is Harare’s largest trading partner.

Runde-Tende is billed to be about two and a half times bigger that Tugwi-Mukosi and its completion will consolidate Masvingo province’s position of having, arguably, the highest dam density in Zimbabwe.