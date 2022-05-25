Zim commemorates Africa Day

Herald Reporter

As Zimbabwe joins the rest of the continent today in commemorating Africa Day, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa has reprimanded regime change agents that are threatening Africa’s sovereignty.

In a statement yesterday, Cde Mutsvangwa said intrusive and destructive elements like George Soros of the Open Society Institute Society of Southern Africa (OSISA), were being defeated from all fronts.

“George Soros has long hidden behind the false veil of democracy and human rights gauntlet to undermine populist governments of progressive Third World countries. Under this guise he then effects regime change so his business interests could establish reach and thrive,” he said.

Cde Mutsvangwa said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa had completely transformed the investment landscape and levelled the playing field.

“On the diplomatic premise of friendship to all and enemy to none, global entrepreneurs are being welcomed regardless of their country of origin.

“An enterprising investment dollar has neither geography, nor colour, nor creed nor ideological inclination.

“That’s precisely the reason George Soros is falling short. Hence his resort to the abuse of onside and sponsored NGOs. They have fallen to new lows in their discredited role of subversion,” he said.

Zimbabwe had the business acumen to make large multi-billion dollar projects like the blooming lithium projects and the Mvuma-Chivhu-Manhize Steel Plant thrive without interference from Soros, added Cde Mutsvangwa.

The US$1 billion steel plant is expected to transform the economy, with thousands of jobs being created both directly and indirectly for the benefit of citizens.

Critically, the project will generate more foreign currency for Zimbabwe.

In its statement, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works appealed to all drivers to exercise caution during the holiday to avoid accidents.

“It is disturbing to note that we continue to lose lives from road accidents, with the majority of them attributed to human error such as speeding, overtaking where it is prohibited, impatience, and fatigue, amongst others.

“Fatal road traffic accidents have become a common occurrence and the trend is on the increase in our country,” said acting secretary for Local Government and Public Works Mr Lameck Mudyiwa.

He urged law enforcement agencies and responsible authorities to heighten efforts to enforce road regulations to control errant drivers along major highways.

On Monday, two Zupco buses collided head-on between Beatrice and Chinhoyi, killing four people.

Meanwhile, police have named of victims of the Harare-Chirundu Road accident.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the next of kin of the victims have already been contacted.

“Four victims were positively identified by their next of kin as Cuthbert Chinyanga, a male adult aged 41 of Kuwadzana 6 Harare, Chengetai Matyenyika, a male adult of Unit N, Seke, Chitungwiza, Sifelani Harati, a male adult aged 24 of Chikonohono Chinhoyi and Diana Marowa, a female adult aged 43 of Cherima, Chikonohono Chinhoyi,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged motorists to be patient on the road and avoid overtaking when it is not safe to do so.